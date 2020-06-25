BAKERSFIELD — A St. Albans man is in stable condition following an accident on Route 36 here last week, Vermont State Police announced Wednesday.
VSP also announced that no charges will be filed in the accident.
Arthur Hotchkiss, 40, was transported by helicopter from the scene of the single motorcycle crash at approximately 1:20 a.m. on June 18. He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center with life threatening injuries, but is now stable, VSP said.
VSP investigators said that as a result of speed and inattention Hotchkiss "failed to negotiate a curve" near the intersection of Routes 36 and 108.