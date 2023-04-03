ST. ALBANS — The renovation project for NMC’s Emergency Department marks a major milestone this week as the busy department moves into temporary space, allowing the current building to be overhauled.
The ED moves into NMC’s former Intensive Care Unit in the early morning on Wednesday, April 5. ICU services were moved into the hospital’s Progressive Care Unit which was expanded in 2017. Since that time, the ICU unit has been used as training space and also for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.
The temporary ED space was renovated to accommodate emergency services, including the addition of a new entrance, registration, triage and waiting spaces and the expansion of treatment areas. Patients will move to the new space Wednesday morning and the current ED will be closed for construction work.
The temporary space is located near the current Emergency entrance, just steps away from the ambulance bays. Patient parking moves slightly up the loop road around the ED, and signage will direct patients and visitors to the new entrance.
The upgrade to the existing Emergency Department will renovate 9,500 square feet of space and add 2,400 square feet. The addition of space means the ED moves from 14 treatment to 20. The new design will also increase capacity for patients experiencing mental health issues, offering four dedicated rooms for those community members whereas the current ED space only has one such room. Additionally, the new space will have greater capacity to provide negative pressure to help provide greater infection control measures in the ED.
