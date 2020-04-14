ST. ALBANS/GEORGIA – The Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) has consolidated its urgent care services at its main St. Albans campus, temporarily closing the urgent care clinic in Georgia.
According to the St. Albans hospital, services were consolidated at NMC in order to accommodate both a “significant decline in the number of patients coming to the Georgia site” and a need to relocate the Georgia clinic’s staff elsewhere.
As of Sunday, NMC’s urgent care services are now operated from NMC’s Main Office Building, with respiratory-related patients and staff separated from those with non-respiratory staff and patients as a precaution against spreading COVID-19.
“Please be assured that we are taking every measure to protect our patients and staff,” the hospital said in a statement. “This includes appropriate wearing of masks and increased housekeeping.”
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a highly contagious coronavirus now spreading through much of Vermont and the wider U.S. While most cases of COVID-19 will result in either mild or moderate illness, some cases can be severe and even life threatening.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Vermont health department reported 29 Vermonters had died due to complications of COVID-19.
According to NMC, the hospital is expecting to “continue to refine our processes as new information emerges and situations change.”
The hospital is asking those with medical concerns reach out to their providers first for advice on how to proceed.
Those suspecting they may have COVID-19 are asked to call their primary care provider or reach out to NMC’s COVID-19 hotline at (802) 752-1500.