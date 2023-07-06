ST. ALBANS – NMC’s Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) met earlier in June and learned about the midwifery program from certified nurse midwife Robyn Ayer. Robyn shared information related to:
What midwives can do and how they are evolving in healthcare for women.
How fathers are being supported and prepared for labor without the community classes they were offered prior to Covid
Consideration of restarting group classes for the community
How the PFAC group can help promote the midwife program
Recruitment of additional nurse midwives
The Council also heard from family birth center nurse midwife Anna Gabaree and director of clinical services Courtney Leduc, RN about MoMMA’s Voices. That presentation included:
Discussion on the multiple collaboratives and partnerships for maternal/child health.
Discussion about post-partum mental health.
Wrapping around social determinants of health in the community.
The possibility of wrapping around employers and how to support the needs of pregnant and post-partum employees to ensure they have what they need and are supported.
The PFAC is a six-member council first that began meeting in August of last year and meets monthly. The establishment of the group is a key action in the hospital’s Quality Plan to strengthen communication and collaboration between patients, their families, providers and hospital staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.