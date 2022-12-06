Northwestern Medical Center’s (NMC) Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) met on November 28 and heard updates about NMC’s work on sepsis prevention and the Inpatient Pediatric service the hospital now offers.
The new six-member council first met in August 22 and will continue to meet monthly. The establishment of the group is a key action in the hospital’s Quality Plan to strengthen communication and collaboration between patients, their families, providers and hospital staff.
Director of the Emergency Department, JoAnn Manahan, RN, presented about the triage process used to identify sepsis which is the body’s extreme response to an infection which is a life-threatening medical emergency. Dr. Colleen Moran presented about services of NMC’s Inpatient Pediatric team such as newborn care, pediatric respiratory care and consultations for kids being treated in the Emergency Department or Urgent Care.
PFAC members in attendance included: Karrie Sweet of East Fairfield, Robyn Klein of Highgate Center, Martha DesLauriers of St. Albans and Elizabeth Johnson of St. Albans. The group will meet again on January 23.
