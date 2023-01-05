Dr. Colleen Moran joined Northwestern Medical Center in March as the Director of Inpatient Pediatrics, leading a team of service providers dedicated to the needs of children, newly born through adolescence.
“Caring for children from birth through young adulthood is a satisfying combination of preventative health care, family-based focus, and medical management of a wide variety of diagnoses,” said Dr. Moran.
She came to NMC following years in rural community primary care, serving various parts of Vermont. Having completed medical school and pediatric residency at UVMMC, Dr. Moran said,
“I am grateful for the foundational education that UVMMC has provided for me. Specifically, for pediatric patients they provide invaluable subspeciality care and expertise to our region.”
In addition to Dr. Moran, the hospital-based pediatric service team includes two Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, Dana Barkley, and Katie Shattuck, respectively. In general, one of the PNP providers is always on primary service with Dr. Moran as a back-up provider.
“Since the start of the pediatric hospitalist service, we have increased pediatric admissions by over 16 times the previous years, including the medical complexity of patients being managed at NMC,” said Dr. Moran. “With the recent pediatric respiratory surge, we have adjusted the schedule to meet the needs of the increased patient demand.”
Advocating for patients as individuals and the population as a whole, Dr. Moran says she believes in the importance of collaboration, sharing tools, and learning from one another’s experiences.
“Dr. Moran’s team has been a great addition to our medical staff, and in collaboration with Monarch Maples Pediatrics, they are all providing an invaluable service to the spectrum of pediatric needs of our community,” said Dr. John Minadeo, Chief Medical/Quality Officer at NMC.
“With this recent surge in pediatric illness, we feel fortunate to have both groups care for the children of our area,” Dr. Minadeo further said.
“Within a community hospital we have a unique opportunity to make rapid changes and provide specific services to meet the needs of Franklin County and surrounding communities. Our team has been well supported by every department at NMC to provide personalized, evidence-based care to each patient and family who entrusts us,” said Dr. Moran.
“Vermont has a phenomenally dedicated group of pediatric providers that were brought together in virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to meet regularly to share resources.”
This fall, the NMC Pediatric Hospital Service team ran a multi-disciplinary educational series in preparation for what was predicted to be a busy respiratory season based on data and experiences from the southern hemisphere that saw an early rise in RSV, flu, and covid cases, Dr. Moran explained.
The series was a total of 25-hours of hands-on training for inpatient nurses, emergency department nurses, and respiratory therapists. The team also increased the equipment and supplies needed to care for the increase in pediatric respiratory patients, that the northern hemisphere is now seeing.
“This is multifactorial with the lifting of COVID-19 public health measures and an ‘immunity gap’ for young children that have had limited exposure to these common viruses,” Dr. Moran said.
“These viruses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), are not new and thankfully we know how to treat these patients.”
The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (VAHHS) and the Vermont Department of Health (VDH) are collaborating on how best to care for these patients throughout the state, according to Dr. Moran.
“During those discussions, I was asked to share our educational materials. Based on the needs expressed, I created a ‘Pediatric Respiratory Crash Course.’ With the limited respiratory illnesses over the past two-to-three years, medical providers valued the refresher, as well as collaboration to best care for these patients in a variety of settings throughout Vermont,” said Dr. Moran.
The two-hour crash-course reviewed common illnesses and current management guidelines. While the virtual training sessions were open to anyone interested in joining, the target audience was pediatric and emergency department nurses, respiratory therapists, urgent care providers, emergency department providers, general pediatric providers, and pre-hospital providers.
The pathophysiology, clinical presentation, and treatment of common pediatric respiratory illnesses, such as Croup, Bronchiolitis, and Asthma were discussed at length.
“Dr. Moran had the foresight to recognize that this season could result in more pediatric admissions than in the past, and so had embarked on a series of intense education to our staff around pediatric respiratory illnesses several months ago,” said Dr. John Minadeo, Chief Medical/Quality Officer at NMC.
“Her leadership in this area has been recognized at the state level, and she has now provided that education to a wider audience around Vermont,” he said.
“As a pediatrician, I am only a portion of the team that helps care for children and I value partnership within the hospital group and our community partners,” said Dr. Moran. “Each day I am proud to be part of the dedicated team at NMC with a hospital wide dedication for quality and patient centered care.”
