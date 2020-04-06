ST. ALBANS – The Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) has relocated its outpatient lab services to another building on the hospital’s campus in order to further tighten access to the hospital’s medical offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the hospital announced its outpatient lab services would be moved to the Cobblestone Health Commons building starting Wednesday, where routine lab services will be available between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Patients who are ill will be seen in the outpatient lab in the medical office building.
The move follows steps taken to restrict visitor access to the hospital and move urgent care services not related to COVID-19 to NMC’s urgent care facilities in Georgia, all intended to limit access to the hospital in anticipation of an influx of COVID-19-related cases.