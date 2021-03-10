ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) has announced the promotion of Stephanie Breault, CPA, to the role of chief financial officer. Breault has served on NMC’s finance staff since 2006, including 14 years as NMC’s director of finance and her most recent service as interim chief financial officer.
“We are pleased to be able to promote from within for this key leadership position,” said Dr. Dean French, NMC’s chief executive officer. “Stephanie is well respected within our organization and across the state for her financial expertise. She and her team have been routinely complimented by NMC’s auditors for the excellence of their work and she has demonstrated her ability to be an effective leader within our organization.”
Breault holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Thomas College in Maine and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). She and her family live in South Hero. Breault replaces Robyn Alvis, who transitioned from NMC’s CFO to the role of chief operating officer of Northwestern Medical Group (NMC’s employed physician practices) earlier this year.
