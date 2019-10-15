ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) officials plan a $7.6 million renovation to the hospital’s emergency department.
NMC will completely renovate its current emergency department and then add on a 2,000-square-foot addition.
Hospital officials expect to start construction this spring.
NMC estimates a construction cost of $6.5 million.
Creating a shell space for the addition is the first step.
Then the hospital will move its emergency department from its current location to a temporary location.
NMC recently combined most of its in-patient services into a single unit — medical, surgical, intensive care, everything but the family birthing center.
That created vacant space where the intensive care unit used to be, across an alleyway from the emergency department.
The former ICU space is where NMC plans to temporarily move its emergency department.
It’s already set up for medical space and has a nursing station.
Tyson Moulton, NMC’s director of facilities, said the move “will change how people access the emergency department. It will change the way that ambulances back up.
“But it’s a pretty slick solution, considering the alternative” — completing the project in multiple phases, each of which limits the department’s capacity.
Moulton said that would take longer and cost more, and that “it’s more inconvenient to the public.”
Moulton said “it was great to have that” vacant space.
“There are complications, but nothing that isn’t manageable,” he said.
Moulton said two main factors motivate the renovation.
The obvious factor is the length of time since the department’s last renovation.
NMC built its emergency department in 1988. Moulton said the department expanded into an adjacent area sometime between then and now, but he didn’t know what renovation, if any, happened during that expansion.
Moulton said if there was any, it probably “wasn’t very expansive.”
“It’s been a long time,” he said. “... It shows its age.”
For example, the emergency department has an open bay area, with four bays, which Moulton said “was absolutely the model in 1988 and is no longer the model.”
Today’s model is all private rooms for the sake of preventing infection and following the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) standards.
Moulton said this model creates “a better environment not only for the person in that room, but also the people in other rooms.”
The other factor is the emergency department’s capacity.
“We’re just not ... able to handle the capacity that we see in the space that we have,” Moulton said.
“It’s not that we’re not able to handle it,” he clarified. “It’s that we’re not able to handle it in the way we would like to.”
The combination of those two factors led to the decision to create “a modern, functional, optimized emergency department,” as Moulton put it.
“Good lines of sight” and “good workflows” are two characteristics of such a department, Moulton said.
The new emergency department will have 16 beds, four more than the current department, each in a private room.
A key improvement is creating a separate space for mental health observation.
“Unfortunately it’s an issue that Vermont hospitals — and specifically Vermont emergency departments — are dealing more and more with,” Moulton said.
He said Tropical Storm Irene complicated mental health placement in the state’s medical system.
Irene devastated the prior state hospital, which housed more than 50 patients. The new state hospital, in Berlin, has 24 beds.
Moulton said, “The capacity for ... long-term, in-patient mental health treatment has diminished, therefore placement takes longer.
“So we end up with patients that need placement in a mental health, in-patient facility and are having to wait longer and longer and longer. And that puts strain on emergency departments because that’s where they’re being housed.”
Moulton said the state’s emergency departments, in general, “aren’t designed to manage and keep safe that level of patient, and isn’t necessarily designed for that long-term.”
NMC’s new mental health observation area will be a dedicated two-bed secure holding area, specifically for patients with mental health issues.
Moulton said the project is still in the design and development phase.
The hospital has just begun the permitting process.
The Green Mountain Care Board hasn’t deemed the hospital’s Certificate of Need application complete yet either, a mandatory step before the construction of new health care projects in Vermont.
Moulton said construction will last seven to eight months.
He said NMC plans to move into its new emergency department in winter 2021, assuming a straightforward permitting and construction process.