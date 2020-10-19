ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) announced Monday that no additional staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Last Tuesday the hospital announced that a member of the emergency department staff had tested positive for COVID-19. The person was not exposed at the hospital and had taken all required precautions during work shifts, NMC said.
All additional staff who had been required to get tests under Vermont Dept. of Health guidelines have been tested. Those tests were all negative, according to Jonathan Billings, NMC's vice president of community relations.
“We are pleased that the tests were all negative,” said Billings. “The care team member involved used proper personal protective equipment (PPE) while at NMC and followed NMC’s established measures to reduce the risk of transmission. These precautions and the ongoing careful cleaning of NMC’s facilities have served NMC and the community well.”
Given the results, staff in the emergency department have discontinued the temporary routine use of N95 masks and have returned to the use of surgical masks for normal circumstances.
“Throughout the pandemic, NMC has put the safety of our patients and our staff first in all decision-making,” Billings said. “Our care teams have taken great care with their personal protective equipment and our Environmental Services Staff have done a remarkable job with cleaning and sanitizing.”
In the statement released today, NMC emphasized that anyone can contract COVID-19 and the importance of taking precautions to reduce transmission of the illness.
Those include, maintaining a physical distance of six feet from other people, wearing a face mask when distancing isn't possible, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.
NMC also recommended that everyone get a flu shot.
