ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) laid off 24 employees on Friday, which followed a voluntary reduction of 47 earlier this month.
The reductions are part of an overall plan to make the hospital more financially sustainable following three years in which expenses exceeded revenues and large revenue losses as a result of COVID-19.
The employees received a severance package, according to Jonathan Billings, NMC's vice president of community relations. The layoffs impacted a number of departments and will involve some outsourcing of work. Hospital leadership plans to provide more information about that outsourcing to staff on Monday, he said.
"The layoffs were done with the intention of having the least impact on patient care and quality of service," Billings said.
Despite the losses, the hospital does have reserves on which to draw and is not in danger of closing, Billings explained. "We have to take this action and we have to take it now to insure the future of the hospital," he said.
NMC will resume in-patient surgeries on Monday. Those surgeries were halted by the state in March to preserve beds and equipment for COVID-19 patients.
"We are beginning to restart that in-person care the community needs," Billings said.
Resuming in-patient care will also bring in needed revenue.
The hospital is also receiving some federal assistance and will likely receive some aid from the state, as well.
"Those are very helpful," Billings said of the federal money, "but they don't cover all the costs."
NMC is also preparing its budget request for fiscal year 2021, which will include a request to the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) for a rate increase. The board previously denied the hospital's request for an emergency rate increase.
Rates at NMC are low compared to other Vermont hospitals, explained Billings, with the hospital classified by GMCB as one with lower costs and appropriate utilization. As a consequence, NMC believes it has a strong case for a rate increase.
In 2015, the GMCB ordered NMC to reduce its rates by 8 percent. "That has the, I think, unintended effect of being a cut every year going forward," Billings said.
The cuts were one of three main drivers of NMC's financial struggles, according to Billings.
A required shift to electronic health records has reduced the capacity of doctors to see patients, resulting in a loss of revenue. The electronic records capture data that is useful at the state level "but it takes time to get all of that information into the system," Billings said.
NMC is "working hard to make that system more efficient," he explained, noting that the hospital is not alone in struggling with the records. "There is benefit to them. It just impacts capacity for quite a while," he said.
The third factor impacting NMC's financial health is an increased need for traveling nurses and locum physicians. Temporary staff cost more but are an "expense you have to bear if you're going to keep the services in the area," Billings said.
NMC is looking at strategies for retaining nurses and physicians. One part of that is a partnership with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center currently in the works which will enable NMC to use telemedicine to draw on the expertise of Dartmouth-Hitchcock physicians to treat more patients in the intensive care unit at NMC rather than transfer them to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Keeping the patients at NMC benefits the hospital financially, but also helps to retain trained ICU nurses, Billings said.
The hospital is conducting a review of pay and benefit practices, and continues to work on how to align its services with what the community needs, Billings said.
More layoffs are possible. The hospital had planned to reduce 69 full-time positions. The voluntary layoffs earlier this month were the equivalent of 29 full-time positions.