ST. ALBANS – The Northwestern Medical Center (NMC)’s Board of Directors announced Thursday that Jill Berry Bowen, the hospital’s chief executive officer for more than a decade, was resigning.
According to the hospital, Bowen was leaving to “explore opportunities for the next phase of her career.”
“It has truly been an honor to work with the NMC board, leadership team, medical staff and incredibly talented team for the past ten years,” Bowen said in a statement. “I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together and will be staying in Vermont and cheering on Northwestern Medical Center and our communities in the years ahead.”
According to NMC, Bowen has agreed to remain in her role through April 2020 to assist with the hospital’s transition as its board of directors launches a nationwide search for her replacement.
Bowen, a registered nurse and Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, joined NMC as its CEO in December 2009.
As the hospital’s CEO, Bowen “drove efforts to upgrade the hospital to better align the healthcare industry’s increased focus on population health and value-based care,” according to NMC’s announcement.
“Among her accomplishments are the recruitment of many new primary care and specialist physicians, transitioning the hospital to all private rooms, centralizing outpatient services at the front of the facility and developing plans for a $7.6 million emergency department renovation designed to improve care access and patient safety,” the announcement read.
Under Bowen’s leadership, NMC founded RiseVT, a public health initiative and lifestyle advocacy group that has since spread statewide. RiseVT is focused on reducing health care costs by helping the public to move more and eat better.
“Jill has led NMC through a time of tremendous change and growth, helping position the hospital for a new era of healthcare focused on wellness and prevention, outpatient services and population health,” Janet McCarthy, the president of the hospital’s board of directors, said in a statement. “The board is grateful for Jill’s vision and remarkable leadership and appreciates her continued support as we look to identify her successor.”
In addition to leading the hospital’s $31 million renovation project, Bowen was instrumental in the development of the new 25,000 square foot building at the corner of Congress and Main streets in St. Albans City. NMC is a partner in the project, which will become home to RiseVT and NMC’s lifestyle medicine department. The project also includes the creation of a joint nursing program between NMC, Community College of Vermont and Vermont Technical College.
According to NMC, the hospital’s longtime management partner, Quorum Health Resources, will work with the NMC board of directors to conduct the national search for Bowen’s replacement.