NMC continues to adapt our approach to meeting our community’s medical needs with an emphasis on patient and staff safety. In keeping with the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Order, NMC is extending the postponement of elective surgeries and procedures to at least May 15. We are standing by with a plan for increased appointments once we can restart these important services. We will be in touch with patients who have had a postponement to confirm rescheduling once we know when we can restart.
At the same, patient care continues safely at NMC and the physician practices in our community. We appreciate patients calling in advance of seeking care to determine what care setting best meets their needs. Here are some important reminders:
• For individuals having a medical emergency, the NMC Emergency Department is still open and safely caring for patients. Do not hesitate to seek emergency medical care. Call 911 and get the care you need.
• Inpatient care continues to be provided and we have the appropriate person protective equipment (PPE) and protocols in place for patient and staff safety.
• For those seeking more routine care and consultation, many practices are now offering telemedicine visits over the phone or though video conferencing. This has been well received by patients, as it gives access to a trusted local provider while avoiding the travel to the visit.
• For those whose care is best served with an office visit, some practices are still seeing patients in person. Remember, Urgent Care services have been consolidated to the Medical Office Building on NMC’s main campus in St. Albans and are available seven days per week. Again, we have the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and proper protocols in place for patient and staff safety.
• Also, if you think you may have COVID-19 and are a patient of NMC, you can call our COVID-19 Hotline at 752-1500 for a telephone office visit. Each caller is registered, assessed by a provider, given appropriate medical direction, and billed as a primary care office visit (insurance coverage is the same as an in-office visit). NMC providers are staffing this line 7 days per week to help you get the care you need: 8am to 8pm Monday through Friday; 8am to 5pm on Saturday; and 9am to 3pm on Sunday.
We understand the natural concern that comes with change, particularly within your medical care. We appreciate your patience as we adapt our approaches and thank you for continuing to entrust us with your care. We look forward to the restoration of full service and wish you the best of health. Please continue to be attentive to physical distancing, proper hand washing, and reach out when you need care.