ST. ALBANS – The Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) announced recently the extension of its telemedicine services in order to provide medical service remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement from the hospital, the hospital’s vice president of community relations, Jonathan Billings, said NMC’s telemedicine services had been met with a warm reception from the public.
“Our patients are telling us that telemedicine is proving to be incredibly convenient,” Billings wrote. “They are finding visits easy to schedule, wait times are minimal, and they don’t have to worry about transportation.”
Telemedicine, a means for consulting with and treating patients remotely, has been widely adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitals seek to reduce traffic through their campuses and people remain confined to their homes through “stay home” orders and other social distancing mandates.
While telemedicine and telehealth services have been around in some form for decades, those services have become more of the norm during the pandemic, with legislation both federally and in Vermont seeking to expand access to those services at least temporarily.
Emergency legislation passed by Vermont’s legislature during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic saw telemedicine and telehealth services become reimbursable through insurance.
“NMC’s team is now using telemedicine for a broader range of services than you may realize,” Billings said in a statement. “We are so pleased how open our patients are to this approach and thankful that it is now covered by insurance.”
At NMC, available telemedicine services currently include:
- Addiction services;
- Cardiology;
- Diabetes education;
- Ear, nose and throat;
- Endocrinology;
- Neurology;
- Nutrition consults;
- OB/GYN;
- Ophthalmology;
- Orthopaedics and rehabilitation;
- Pediatrics;
- Physical therapy;
- Primary care;
- Pulmonology;
- Surgery; and
- Urology.
In their statement, NMC said the hospital was still open to in-person care when needed, with NMC reporting their facilities were “thoroughly and properly cleaned in full alignment with best practices” and that “proper procedures and protective equipment are in place for in-person care when that is the best medical option.”
“We never want someone to go without necessary care out of fear,” Billings wrote. “Please do not hesitate to come to our emergency department for any medical emergency and know that our urgent care in St. Albans is open and safe for your urgent care needs.”
The hospital is also looking working through plans to restart elective surgeries once a temporary statewide ban is lifted, according to Billings.
More information on the hospital’s telemedicine services is available at https://www.northwesternmedicalcenter.org/telemedicine/.