ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) is shuttering it's addiction recovery program, Northwestern Partners in Hope and Recovery (NPHR), at the end of July.
"This is part of our sustainability plan, and it's another difficult part of that plan," said Jonathan Billings, NMC's vice president of community relations.
The program was operating at a loss. Closing it "represents a half million in financial relief," said Billings.
The decision is "part of NMC refocusing on being a small community hospital," he added.
One part of NMC's sustainability plan was to reexamine its service lines to determine which were needed. In this case, there was an existing partner, the Howard Center, with a proven track record of success in this area, said Billings.
Seven employees, including physicians, are losing their positions with NMC. The Howard Center is hiring additional staff and they have been invited to apply, said Billings.
NPHR has approximately 400 patients.
"We're working with patients right now on an individual basis on transition plans to their provider of choice," said Billings.
NPHR grew out of NMC's pain management clinic. The pain management portions of the program were transferred to other providers, mostly primary care physicians in early 2019, following a change in name and focus the previous fall.
NPHR offers medication assisted treatment (MAT) for addiction, along with other recovery services.
"I think there's a sense of disappointment both internally and with patients, as well," Billings said. The program is "a point of pride for the hospital and meets a need in the community."
However, he added, it is "not financially sustainable for a small hospital to run that kind of service."
In a written statement, the Howard Center said it will be providing medication assisted treatment and recovery services at 172 Fairfield Street, a building it already leases from NMC.
Services will include "individual and group therapy, care coordination, nursing and prescription of suboxone/subutex," according to the statement. Patients will have access to both telehealth and in-person services and flexible scheduling.
Howard Center will partner with NMC for laboratory services.
Howard Center has established a dedicated line to answer questions and help to coordinate the transition. To speak with the center's team call (802) 488-6290.