ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center is seeking a substantial increase in fees from the Green Mountain Care Board which hospital leadership says is necessary to put NMC’s rates on parity with other hospitals in the state.
“For many years, NMC had more money in the bank than anyone else,” said Chief Financial Officer Robin Alvis. That is no longer the case. The hospital has been using savings to cover losses for the past three years.
As part of a plan to stem the losses, NMC reduced staff by 71 people through both voluntary and involuntary reductions earlier this year. In it’s budget proposal to the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB), NMC notes that the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 has 69.3 fewer full-time position than the fiscal year 2020 budget.
The hospital is seeking an overall rate increase of 19.9 percent with a 25 percent increase in hospital fees and no increase in physician fees. Because insurance companies pay set amounts for those services, increasing those physician fees wouldn’t result in an actual increase in revenue, NMC explained in its budget narrative, but would increase costs for those without insurance.
Even with the increases, NMC would remain a lower cost hospital. In its budget narrative NMC demonstrates that for both inpatient and outpatient services its fees in the current fiscal year make it either the lowest cost or second lowest cost hospital in the state. Increasing rates by 25 percent still leaves NMC charging less than most other hospitals.
For example, NMC currently charges the least for outpatient services. If it increases those fees by 25 percent in fiscal year 2021, its rates would only exceed one other hospital’s fiscal year 2020 rates. To reach the state average, NMC would have to raise its charges for outpatient services by 86 percent.
For inpatient services, NMC would have to raise its fees by 48 percent to reach the state average.
“NMC will continue to be a low-cost provider,” said Alvis. “This is the pivot year so we can be back on par.”
Since 2011, NMC has exceeded the statewide average for fee rate increases only once. In seven of those years, NMC requested lower increases than the state’s other hospitals. In one of those years, 2017, GMCB decreased NMC’s rates by 8.5 percent, not because its fees were higher than the rest of the state, but because of the hospital’s level of savings. The following year NMC’s rates remained level.
The impact of those rate reductions can be seen in subsequent years.
For the past three years NMC’s expenses have exceeded revenues, forcing the hospital to make use of savings to cover the difference.
Those revenue losses also stem, in part, from a gradual decrease in utilization of services.
Ironically, NMC actively sought some of that decrease as part of an effort to reduce health care costs.
In the emergency department, for example, NMC brought in social workers to work with patients who were using the emergency department for non-emergency health care needs which could be handled at less cost by a primary care physician. The hospital succeeded in shifting many of those high use patients to more appropriate settings.
But that meant less use of the emergency department, noted NMC Vice President of Community Relations Jonathan Billings.
Another factor has been the hospital’s overall effort to help people become healthier and avoid costly medical treatments.
Under the All-Payer Model, members of the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) are paid not for each service, but for each person in the region they serve. Currently, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare and Vermont Blue Cross Blue Shield pay providers in the ACO this way.
The idea is that providers will be paid to help patients become healthier, rather than for each service performed.
For example, a person who is pre-diabetic and receives health coaching that helps them avoid developing diabetes will save the system more than $7,000 per year. With the all-payer model, part of that savings becomes revenue for the ACO.
But currently only 30 percent of NMC’s patients are covered by the ACO. For the rest, NMC is paid for each visit, test and procedure. Reducing those visits, test and procedures simply results in lost revenue.
NMC doesn’t want clinicians “cherry picking and providing different care,” said Alvis. So all patients are treated as if they are part of the ACO, with a goal of improving patient health and reducing long term health risks. “We’re doing all of that activity, incurring all of that cost with no payment,” she said.
Currently, there simply aren’t enough patients in the ACO, known as OneCare Vermont, to offset the lost revenue from the patients in the traditional model who have avoided fees. NMC estimates that 55 percent of its patients would need to be covered by OneCare for the savings from cost reductions to exceed lost revenue.
NMC’s situation, said Alvis, is “really the picture of how health care reform can fail. You want your utilization to go down, but as a result fixed costs become a larger percentage of costs.”
For NMC, those fixed costs include the need to be open 24/7 and provide certain services, such as an emergency department.
Despite the requested rate increase, NMC’s net patient revenue will actually be down by $100,000 to $116.8 million, with overall revenues of $122.2 million, a $27,000 increase from the current fiscal year budget.
Because insurance rates are based on net patient revenue, NMC said it did not expect commercial insurers to raise rates based on NMC’s actions.
In addition, the hospital is increasing its threshold for providing free care from 300 percent of the poverty rate to 400 percent.
Alvis said the impact on patients from the increases would be negligible, particularly since NMC would remain below many of its peers in terms of costs. “We’re still a more cost-effective alternative,” she said. “It’s millions of dollars of savings that we contribute to the system.”
“We are not on the verge of going to out of business,” said Billings. “We are certainly in difficult times.” The hospital’s financial challenges need to be addressed “and that’s what this budget does,” he said.
“This really is the year for the Green Mountain Care Board to recognize that the system needs NMC, the community needs NMC,” said Billings.
The budget as proposed meets all of GMCB’s criteria, according to Billings. “If they have other standards by which they’re going to judge, they should put it out there in advance so we prepare for it,” he said.
Alvis said one parameter that would be helpful would be if GMCB provided guidance on levels of savings based on industry standards.
NMC was effectively penalized for having too much savings with an order to reduce its rates.
GMCB’s budget process only looks at the current year. It doesn’t consider future capital needs, whether its equipment replacement, building maintenance, or adding renovating the emergency department to improve care.
NMC’s board, said Billings, has kept future needs in mind and planned for them, but NMC was having to constantly explain the purpose of those savings to the GMCB.