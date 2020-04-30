ST. ALBANS — Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) is asking employees to voluntarily leave their jobs.
The voluntary reduction in force (VRIF) is part of a larger plan intended to adjust the hospital’s finances after three consecutive years of losses.
“The hospital has lost millions of dollars since 2016. While NMC is not in an emergent financial position yet, the trajectory of losses is alarming, and we must take action immediately,” said Interim Chief Executive Jerry Barbini.
His statement was echoed by Vice President for Community Relations Jonathan Billings. “NMC is not in an emergency situation,” Billings said. “We’ve been here since 1883 and intend to continue to care for the community long into the future.”
The hospital ended the 2019 fiscal year last September $9.3 million in the red.
The hospital has identified ten strategies for improving its financial situation. “Over all of the ten strategies we have, we’re hoping to recoup approximately $10 million,” Billings said.
NMC said employees who choose to leave will receive a severance package that includes wages and insurance coverage. They have until May 8 to apply for the program.
Providers, employees with specialized knowledge, and those in hard-to-fill positions such as bedside registered nurses, are not eligible for the program.
“This is a difficult message for staff to hear and a difficult message to deliver,” said Barbini. “In my first month here, I have been impressed by every staff member I have met. We are saddened to be in a position where a reduction of force is necessary.”
The level of reductions is being determined department by department.
NMC has already reduced the budget for RiseVT by 70 percent and eliminated three positions for a savings of $400,000, according to Billings. RiseVT is a public health initiative intended to reduce health care costs by improving the overall health of the population through work with students, businesses and the general public.
An open administrative position, vice president of physician services, will not be filled.
The hospital has also partially withdrawn from its role in a new building at the corner of Congress and Main streets. NMC had planned to move its lifestyle medicine program there. It will no longer be doing so, Billings said. A planned nursing program, to be done in conjunction with the Community College of Vermont and Vermont Technical College will still be located in the building.
The hospital is continuing to seek approval from the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) to renovate its emergency department to replace what are currently beds separated by curtains with private rooms. The renovations also include more negative pressure rooms which prevent the recirculation of air in the room to the rest of the hospital to contain airborne pathogens. “All of which would have been very helpful in this current crisis,” said Billings.
Any improvements to the emergency department will have to await both the passing of the current crisis and the availability of funds, said Billings.
NMC is half-way through its current fiscal year and is asking GMCB for permission to raise its rates by 14.9 percent. Because most insurers, including Medicare and Medicaid, do not pay the full rate, any revenue increase would be less than 14.9 percent, Billings explained.
The hospital is also waiting on assistance to hospitals approved by Congress as part of COVID-19 relief..
NMC will also be looking for ways to better align its services with what is both needed in the community and sustainable, according to Billings. Hospital leadership will be reexamining “what can be available here and what do we need to drive outside our region to receive,” he said.
COVID-19 brought a temporary end to elective surgeries and other outpatient services. The restoration of those services is also part of the hospital’s financial recovery plan.
The hospital is also hoping that revenue from telemedicine appointments, which are now being covered by insurance companies, will also help to raise revenue.
Pay and benefits will be adjusted to “better align with common practices while remaining competitive,” the hospital said in a statement.
“No hospital can simply cut their way out of the financial challenges we all face,” said Barbini. “However, impactful reductions in expenses have to be a significant part of our efforts. Going forward, hospitals like NMC need to look significantly different. This was true even before COVID-19 arrived... NMC has to return our focus to the fundamentals of our mission of providing exceptional care for our community and shape our business accordingly.”
If voluntary reductions are insufficient, then forced reductions will take place. NMC has told employees the forced reductions will be completed by May 29.