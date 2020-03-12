ST. ALBANS – The Northwestern Medical Center (NMC)’s board of directors announced Thursday the appointment of an interim chief executive officer and interim chief administrative officer to succeed outgoing CEO Jill Berry Bowen.
According to a release issued by NMC Thursday morning, the hospital’s board of directors appointed Gerald “Jerry” Barbini to takeover as an interim CEO and Dawn Bugbee to serve as the hospital’s interim CAO.
“Jerry and Dawn are proven leaders, each with a track record of helping community hospitals achieve operational and financial success,” the board’s president, Janet McCarthy, said in a statement. “I am confident they will provide outstanding leadership, and the resources and support needed to allow NMC to progress and achieve our goals and objectives while the board searches for a permanent chief executive.”
According to NMC, Barbini comes to the hospital with more than 40 years of experience in community and critical access hospital leadership, most recently helming the Allegan General Hospital in Allegan, Mich., as both president and CEO.
NMC said Bugbee, meanwhile, cited a background as a “veteran financial executive” who most recently served as the chief financial officer and vice president of finance at Green Mountain Power in Colchester, Vt.
Between 1989 and 2006, Bugbee served as an assistant financial officer and later chief financial officer at NMC, during which, according to the hospital, Bugbee “led initiatives to advance the hospital’s financial stability and growth, and oversaw investments in information technology and facilities development.”
Both were tapped to takeover for Bowen, who, after heading NMC for nearly a decade, announced earlier this year she was resigning to “explore opportunities for the next phase of her career.”
According to NMC, Barbini and Bugbee will assume their roles in the coming weeks.
NMC is a 70-bed hospital in St. Albans. The hospital admitted more than 2,300 patients and saw nearly 47,000 primary care visits in 2019, according to the hospital’s annual report.
NMC’s board of directors and the hospital’s management partner Quorum Health Resources will begin a national search for a permanent CEO soon, the hospital said Thursday.