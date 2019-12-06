This year, the holiday fundraising run-walk moved from the sidelines, down Kingman Street, right up to the main stretch of the city.
The St. Albans Police Dept. closed down a portion of North Main Street to allow the runners, and walkers, safe passage — around Taylor Park, where runners, many in costume, signed in beforehand, then north up Main Street, into the St. Albans Shopping Center, around and back.
The course totaled one mile.
The Running of the Bells benefits Operation Happiness, providing food and toys for Franklin and Grand Isle counties families in need during the holiday season.
Event organizers encouraged participants to bring canned food and toy donations.
Those with the most creative costumes took home awards after the run.
Superior Technical Ceramics won the group costume category.
Shari Carlson won the adult female category for her traffic cop get-up.
Kris, Marcy and Blake Cullen, Lilah Powers, Paula Johnson, Wade Matot and Sharia Coleman won the family category for their collaborative Frosty show.
Lance and Camille Freeman won the couples category for their Heat and Frost Miser costumes.
Eight-year-old Gunnr Stevens won the kids category for his “Coca-Cola Santa” outfit.
Meaghan LaChance’s dog Hunter won the dog category as a reindeer from Elf.
Last but certainly not least, Moretti won the male costume category for a grape get-up in coordination with his RiseVT cohorts.
Santa Claus was on hand, and handing out candy canes, while a DJ filled the park with festive music and Wham.
O’Rourke Media Group organized the Running of the Bells with sponsors including Peoples Trust Company, Peerless Clothing, the City of St. Albans, Handy Cars, Vermont Gas, Vermont Federal Credit Union, Maplefields, Northwestern Medical Center, Green Mountain Power, Next Generation, Hannaford, Bokan, Cross Consulting, Mill River Brewing, New England Federal Credit Union, Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, and RiseVT.