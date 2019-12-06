running1.jpg

The crowd gathers at the start of Running of the Bells on Thursday.

 Emerson Lynn St. Albans Messenger

This year, the holiday fundraising run-walk moved from the sidelines, down Kingman Street, right up to the main stretch of the city.

The St. Albans Police Dept. closed down a portion of North Main Street to allow the runners, and walkers, safe passage — around Taylor Park, where runners, many in costume, signed in beforehand, then north up Main Street, into the St. Albans Shopping Center, around and back.

The course totaled one mile.

The Running of the Bells benefits Operation Happiness, providing food and toys for Franklin and Grand Isle counties families in need during the holiday season.

Event organizers encouraged participants to bring canned food and toy donations.

Those with the most creative costumes took home awards after the run.

Superior Technical Ceramics

The crew from Superior Technical Cermics won the costume award for best group for their gathering of elves from the shelves.

Superior Technical Ceramics won the group costume category.

Shari Carlson won the adult female category for her traffic cop get-up.

running2.jpg

This group of family and friends won the costumer award for best family for their Frosty the Snowman costumes.

 Emerson Lynn St. Albans Messenger

Kris, Marcy and Blake Cullen, Lilah Powers, Paula Johnson, Wade Matot and Sharia Coleman won the family category for their collaborative Frosty show.

Lance and Camille Freeman won the couples category for their Heat and Frost Miser costumes.

Coca Cola Santa

Gunnr Stevens, 8, won the best child costume award for his Coca Cola Santa, complete with truck.

 Emerson Lynn St. Albans Messenger

Eight-year-old Gunnr Stevens won the kids category for his “Coca-Cola Santa” outfit.

Elf on the Shelf and companion

Meaghan LaChance's dog Hunter won the prize for best pet costume for his portrayal of a reindeer.

Meaghan LaChance’s dog Hunter won the dog category as a reindeer from Elf.

Last but certainly not least, Moretti won the male costume category for a grape get-up in coordination with his RiseVT cohorts.

Santa Claus was on hand, and handing out candy canes, while a DJ filled the park with festive music and Wham.

The Laddison family

The Laddison family made a happy Santa trio. 

 Emerson Lynn St. Albans Messenger

O’Rourke Media Group organized the Running of the Bells with sponsors including Peoples Trust Company, Peerless Clothing, the City of St. Albans, Handy Cars, Vermont Gas, Vermont Federal Credit Union, Maplefields, Northwestern Medical Center, Green Mountain Power, Next Generation, Hannaford, Bokan, Cross Consulting, Mill River Brewing, New England Federal Credit Union, Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, and RiseVT.

Running with bells

Some BFA athletes run with bells during the Running of the Bells on Thursday.

 Emerson Lynn St. Albans Messenger

Tags

Recommended for you