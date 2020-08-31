SWANTON – Nicole Draper has been appointed to the Swanton selectboard, filling a seat previously occupied by board member Gary Centabar.
The selectboard voted unanimously during their latest regular meeting in August to appoint Draper to the board, deciding after an executive session to appoint the Swanton Chamber of Commerce member over newcomer Harold “Joe” Wolske and former selectperson Harold Garrett.
In her appeal to the selectboard, Draper billed herself as someone who was “passionate” about Swanton and committed to “making Swanton a better place,” citing in a previous letter to the selectboard a personal background ranging from Swanton’s Chamber of Commerce to the Swanton Arts Council.
“I’m very passionate about Swanton and I really want to be involved in making Swanton a better place,” Draper said, later adding, “I have ideas I think I can contribute to you folks that I think would be very beneficial to you all.”
Centabar exited the selectboard in late July, citing “personal reasons” in a brief resignation letter delivered to the town. His resignation was effective immediately.
The outgoing selectperson left the town’s development review board that same day.
Around the time of Centabar’s resignation, the board’s then-chair Joel Clark likewise announced his own plans to resign in September and immediately stepped down as the board’s chair.
Selectperson James Guilmette, himself recently reappointed to the board in order to replace selectperson Karen Drennen, has since been elected to take Clark’s place as the selectboard’s chair.
Like when the board appointed Guilmette in early July, members of the selectboard had a set of questions for prospective board members, quizzing candidates on their views of conservative budgeting and ideas for leadership in town.
Asked about what she felt about trimming budgets, Draper said she’d prefer waiting to discuss particular budget items with members of the board, telling Swanton’s selectboard, “it’s a very challenging time, and I’m not exactly sure where we would be able to cut things – or add things, for that matter.”
Draper also said that, while inexperienced with the particulars of the selectboard, she’d researched the role and had “some basic understanding” of the board’s role in Swanton’s government.
“I’m aware of some of the different decisions you guys make,” Draper said. “I don’t feel like it’s anything I’m not capable of doing or educating myself about it.”
Draper, who serves alongside the selectboard’s current vice chair Mark Rocheleau on the Swanton Chamber of Commerce, said, when asked about possible conflicts of interest, that her connections with the Chamber and other local organizations could help deepen those organization’s ties with selectboard.
“I think all of the town organizations are trying to work for unity and the municipality in general, and for making Swanton a better place, and I think we have the right intentions,” Draper said. “If anything, it would help bridge the gaps in communications between the many organizations.”
Questioned about whether he could “be the bad guy” come budget season, Wolske, who previously applied to fill Drennen’s position in early July, said he would have to learn more from time on the selectboard before he could say what he could commit to cutting from – or adding to – a town budget.
“Right now, I’m just coming to the meetings and learning what you do and how you do it,” Wolske said. “As I go, I’m sure I’d come up with more ways of cutting budgets and inputs.”
In his letter to the selectboard in July, Wolske cited a background in the corrections departments in Virginia and Vermont, as well as a current position as a mental health case manager for the Northwestern Counseling & Support Services.
Garrett, a current member of the town’s development review board and its representative for the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, pointed toward his experience with both those boards and his tenure on the selectboard to answer a similar prompt.
“I know how the selectboard works,” Garrett said. “The question that [selectperson Heather Buczkowski] asked – could you be the bad guy? – I’ve always said that, on the selectboard, you’re going to make one person happy and ten mad, and that’s exactly the way it works.”
He also hesitated against aiming to outright cut budgets, warning that annual budgets would likely have to go up every year regardless as operating costs grow.
“Theoretically, the way to run the budget, there should at least be a 3 to 5 percent minimum increase in the budget,” Garrett said. “If we takeaway services, we’re… not helping our citizens in the Town of Swanton.”
A fourth candidate, Oliver Manning, was absent during the board’s Aug. 18 meeting.
Following a brief executive session, the selectboard unanimously elected Draper to the selectboard, where she’ll now serve until municipal elections this coming March.
After the board announced their decision, members of the selectboard thanked those who reached out about to apply to the selectboard and encouraged members of the public to apply for other positions within Swanton.
“Thank you everybody for reaching out and trying to help out there,” selectperson Heather Buczkowski said. “There’s so many leaders in our community that are doing great things.”
Should anyone be interested in applying for service with the town, Swanton lists any such vacancies on its governing boards online on its website, under an “Employment and Volunteer” tab.
Further breakdown of the Swanton selectboard’s Aug. 18 meeting:
Following Draper’s election, the board wrestled with everything from maintenance concerns at the town’s historical society to updates to its zoning laws and personnel dress code provisions.
- The selectboard held off on explicitly permitting only the Vermont and U.S. flags in its dress codes for town employees, with members stating it would be “too restrictive,” according to meeting minutes. The discussion of a dress code follows controversy involving a former animal control officer who wore a mask bearing the Confederate battle flag while answering calls.
- The selectboard likewise approved releasing a request for proposal for diversity, equity and inclusion training for village and town officials, a goal sought by town staff after paintings supporting Black Lives Matter on Swanton’s art walls sparked controversy in the town and village.
- Swanton’s selectboard approved having VHB, a civil engineering firm out of South Burlington, handle a scoping study for exploring safety improvements to Lake and Maquam Shore roads, where concerns involving traffic and pedestrian safety prompted appeals from residents to Swanton’s selectboard.
- The town’s Healthy Community Task Force is also looking for help with an upcoming “walk audit” to help identify existing gaps in Swanton’s sidewalk network and areas where sidewalks need additional maintenance, according to Swanton’s economic development coordinator Elisabeth Nance.
- According to selectperson Clark, a recent tour of Swanton’s Ronald F. Kilburn Transportation Museum found maintenance concerns ranging from water on the museum depot’s walls to rotting walls and trusses requiring touchup along the nearby bridge. Wooden rails on the fences “need attention,” as well, according to meeting minutes.
- The selectboard approved amendments to Swanton’s zoning regulations allowing for what one planning commissioner described as “greater development of lots” and would better align development with existing structures in two of Swanton’s zoning districts.