ST. ALBANS TOWN — A solar developer is petitioning to construct a 2.2 megawatt solar field on farmland right next to Interstate 89.
According to a petition filed last month with the state Public Utility Commission, DG Vermont Solar LLC is requesting a certificate of public good (CPG) to build the panels at 1125 Sheldon Road. According to the petition, the project’s power output will be sold to the state under a standard offer contract awarded by the PUC in 2019.
The Standard Offer Program is designed to encourage the development of renewable energy resources by making longterm contracts at fixed prices available to qualified facilities, according to VEPP Inc., a nonprofit that administers the program for the PUC.
Under the program, Vermont distribution utilities are required to buy renewable power from an eligible generator at a specified price for a specified period of time. Program costs are distributed among Vermont utilities based on their pro-rata share of electric sales.
As such, the array would not enter into a net metering agreement with the town, in which energy produced by the array would help offset town energy costs.
The project is being put forward by NextEra Energy Resources, an international energy development company based in the United States.
“Power generated by the project would be to the benefit of Vermonters through the electric utilities in the state,” said Bryan Garner, a spokesperson for NextEra. “Projects like this help contribute to meeting the clean energy goals of the state.”
