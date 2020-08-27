ST. ALBANS TOWN – In November, St. Albans Town will be asking voters to approve two articles allocating existing local options tax dollars to preparatory work for a “shovel-ready” town hall proposal in March.
Both articles were approved at Monday’s selectboard meeting. One sets aside $200,000 for a land purchase in St. Albans Bay and the other $200,000 for predevelopment costs for building a new town hall, with plans to propose a final construction package come Town Meeting Day.
“It makes construction plans and bid documents, so we’re ready” for construction pending voter approval in March, the town’s manager, Carrie Johnson, said during an interview on Tuesday.
A conceptual plan for a new town hall paints an image of a single-story structure built on a 5.7-acre property along Georgia Shore Road currently owned by Jackie Browne.
The new building, designed with what Johnson and selectboard chair Brendan Deso described as a “local feel” would see both a larger public meeting space and a conference room on one end of the structure, and a complex of municipal offices and spaces extended toward the other.
The result, they said, would be a building expected to last between 50 and 70 years after construction with room to accommodate future staff needed to manage a growing town.
St. Albans Town’s town hall has in some capacity housed the town’s leadership since the building was first built near St. Albans Bay in 1898, two years after St. Albans City split from the town.
But while some have celebrated the building’s place in town history and argued in favor of restoring the current town hall, town officials have stressed the building no longer has the capacity to serve as a growing town’s seat of government.
An infrastructure committee report from 2018 found numerous space and capacity challenges at the building, ranging from a lack of available parking and limited meeting space to virtually no room in the building’s existing septic system for expansion.
The building also struggles with meeting accessibility standards, with the building’s only handicap accessible entrance leading through the town’s only dedicated public meeting space and no way for someone with a movement disability to safely reach municipal offices on the building’s second floor.
The town’s vault is also rapidly approaching capacity, with the town’s clerk, Anna Bourdon, estimating that there was only room for another “one or two years, tops” of official documents the town is constitutionally required to keep physical copies of in its vault space.
“We’re out of space,” Bourdon told the Messenger on Tuesday. “It’s been a good home, but we’ve outlived it. The town is growing.”
There are currently no plans for the existing town hall should voters approve both articles in November and subsequently approve a new town hall’s construction in March. The town hall would remain municipal property at that point.
The building remains the only property within St. Albans Town on the National Register of Historic Places, a largely symbolic federal designation celebrating historical structures and sometimes allowing owners of listed properties to access tax credits or grant support for preservation work.
According to Johnson and Deso, a developer has, in the past, approached the town about possibly restoring the town hall as housing.
“It’s a beautiful building on the National Register,” Johnson said. “We just don’t know what the next life for it will be.”
“We’re not going to abandon it,” Deso said.
“The best tool we have in our belt”St. Albans Town’s two articles proposed for November’s ballot would earmark funds from the town’s local options tax, a 1 percent sales tax whose proceeds are gathered for a capital fund the town has dubbed its “infrastructure development fund.”
The town has leveraged its LOT only twice in the past since its passage in 2014, using it to cover most of the construction costs for its new public works department garage on Brigham Road and supporting $65,000 in predevelopment costs for its current town hall proposal.
According to town officials, well over $1 million currently remain in the fund and it continues to see increasingly larger hauls from the town’s LOT with each subsequent year.
Early signs have also shown the current pandemic and subsequent fears of a recession haven’t impacted those trends.
The most recent shot of funding representing the February to May quarter came in at roughly $194,000, exceeding last year’s February to May haul by almost $5,000 despite falling within the first months of the pandemic and subsequent shutdown of most nonessential business.
That brings the last fiscal year’s overall total to $898,000, the largest annual haul from the LOT since its passage.
St. Albans Town — Local Options Tax Revenue
|Fiscal Year
|Amount Received from Local Options Tax
|2015
|$500,933
|2016
|$723,590
|2017
|$816,177
|2018
|$856,928
|2019
|$868,094
|2020•
|$898,375
The possible approval of a town hall project in March would also open the town up to moving its focus to other projects it’s eyed for years now, most of which, like sidewalks, would be ostensibly supported through a LOT officials said would still be flush even after commitments to a town hall project.
“We’ll be able to turn this infrastructure fund loose on projects intended to grow the grand list,” Deso said. “It’s honestly the best tool we have in our belt.”
A pandemic proposal and lessons from the pool
During an interview Tuesday, both Deso and Johnson said they expected questions about timing a town hall vote in the midst of a pandemic, during which businesses have closed and unemployment skyrocketed due to state orders closing most Vermont businesses to better control COVID-19’s spread.
Their answer was two-fold.
Deso pitched the project as a way to inject money into the region’s economy, as St. Albans Town’s buying policy requires town projects to contract with local companies whenever possible.
The recently completed St. Albans Town garage project largely tapped contractors from Franklin and Grand Isle counties, including regional mainstays like Connor Contracting, Hungerford Paving and Harrison Concrete Construction.
“This should be an economic recovery tool,” Deso suggested.
The need for a new town hall was also immediate, Johnson stressed, leading the town’s selectboard to press forward with a town hall project even as COVID-19 continues to spread, albeit at a slower pace within the Green Mountain State.
During an emergency meeting on Monday morning held to make sure approved articles could meet state deadlines for November general election ballots, the town’s selectboard appeared to wholeheartedly agree, forwarding both $200,000 articles unanimously.
“The need exists,” Johnson remarked. “We’re at a critical point – there is no more space.”
A new town hall could be built in 2021 following voters’ approval of a land purchase and predevelopment work this November and final approval of a building proposal in March.
Stretching the proposal out over two elections was also intentional, according to Deso and Johnson, allowing time for the town to work on promoting the project almost half a year in advance of a final proposal being placed on St. Albans Town’s Town Meeting Day ballots next March.
A longer timeline, they said, came as an answer to concerns voters raised in March when residents in St. Albans Town only narrowly defeated a proposal to build a new community pool with St. Albans City.
At the time, Deso said, a common complaint from voters in the town was that the “pool vote felt rushed.”
A new town hall, meanwhile, was “too important of a project to rush,” Johnson said.
Town officials are hoping to host in-person and virtual informational sessions about the project and hope to find other ways to connect with the public during the months preceding both elections.
The final say on the project remains with the voters, however – a message Deso repeated more than once during his and Johnson’s meeting with the Messenger.
“We’re not investing any money into this without approval,” Deso said.