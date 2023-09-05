ST. ALBANS CITY — The Saint Albans Pride Corps is officially a nonprofit organization registered in the state of Vermont.
The pride corps, which was founded earlier this year by pride corps president Scott Bushey and treasurer Kurt Hersey, aims to serve the LGBTQ+ community in Franklin County.
After visiting a 2023 Pride event run by the NEK Rainbow Coalition this past June in Newport, Hersey, who moved to Vermont this past April, said they knew they wanted to create an organization similar in St. Albans City.
“While we were there, we came to the decision that we wanted to do this in St. Albans,” Hersey said.
Following the Newport Pride event, Hersey and Bushey said they contacted a nonprofit lawyer and began taking the first steps towards nonprofit status. As of August, the St. Albans Pride Corps, though waiting on its 501(c)(3) ruling, has received its certification as a nonprofit organization in Vermont.
Now off and running as a team of five, the pride corps has big plans for the future. Ideas include a Pride 2024 event and a local monthly community forum, where locals would be able to come to share their thoughts on LGBTQ+ resources and issues in the area.
A 2024 Pride event as proposed by Bushey and Hersey would be a three-day-weekend long celebration of all things pride. Potential plans include a drag show on Friday night, a parade followed by local music and vendors in Taylor Park on Saturday and a family-oriented picnic and firework show on Sunday.
Hersey and Bushey attended the St. Albans City Belonging, Equity and Inclusion committee meeting on Aug. 8 to discuss planning for the event, which is still in its preliminary stages.
“A lot of people in our community work on the weekends, and at least if they can’t attend…one of the [events], there’s a likelihood they’ll be able to do something and still feel like they were involved and had the opportunity to be a part of this celebration,” Bushey said at the meeting.
The pride corps hopes to work closely with the BEI committee as plans move forward in St. Albans City.
With the pride corps just getting off the ground, Hersey said that it is likely monthly events will begin late this year or early next year.
Events will be focused on creating a community surrounding LGBTQ+ identifying individuals, creating resources for those affected by domestic abuse and providing an understanding of the history of the community itself, both locally and nationally.
Hersey said the focus of the corps right now is “crossing our t’s and dotting our i’s” regarding nonprofit status, before they begin to host events.
“Most of what we’re trying to do right now is fortify ourselves, and fortify our nonprofit…as of right now, we’re looking into grants and stuff like that,” Hersey said.
Bushey said that, with an increasing LGBTQ+ community emerging in St. Albans and Franklin County in the last few years, the pride corps was born out of a need for an equal amount of LGBTQ+ representation and events in the area.
“There’s nothing in the area,” Bushey said. “You gotta go to Burlington or further to get any kind of resources…we feel there’s a need, and I feel that with the size of the LGBT community in this area at the moment, there needs to be something more easily accessible for people.”
Both Bushey and Hersey said the response to the corps’ inception has been wholly positive. The two of them have not yet received any negative feedback as they move pride corps plans forward.
“Everybody who’s spoken to us about this has said, ‘Wow, this is really needed,’” Hersey said.
As the organization gets off the ground, both Bushey and Hersey said they are hoping the pride corps will not only bringing LGBTQ+ accessibility and pride to St. Albans, but local pride as well.
“At our core values is accessibility, and that doesn’t just mean disability accessibility; it means financial accessibility, it means community accessibility. A thing for us is, it’s not just LGBT Pride, but Vermont pride, county pride, St. Albans pride. Local pride,” Hersey said.
