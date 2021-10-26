GEORGIA — Updated zoning regulations, being drafted by Georgia’s development review board and planning commission, seek to plan for the town’s growing population.
If adopted by the selectboard, the regulations would encourage more affordable housing and a walkable South Village district, an area spanning the southern bounds of Georgia along Route 7, from Interstate 89 to Ballard Road.
Although many of the revisions aim to keep the town’s regulations in step with state guidelines, some substantial changes seek to build up the South Village, which has a different set of regulations and design standards from the rest of the town, said Suzanna Brown, chair of the planning commission and development review board, in an Oct. 22 interview with the Messenger.
Between 2010 and 2020, Georgia’s population grew by 330 people — from 4,515 to 4,845, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. Franklin County as a whole grew by 2,200 people.
To meet that demand and plan for more, Georgia, as well as Vermont as a whole, is seeking to create attractive neighborhoods and affordable housing.
“Affordable housing is a problem in the state of Vermont right now,” Brown said. “Land is getting bought up by people that build large second homes or large homes and the average person can't afford to live in those houses or purchase those houses.”
Georgia’s updated zoning regulations have to go through one more round of revisions at the Planning Commission's Oct. 26 meeting before they are sent to the town’s attorney and then the selectboard for adoption.
The last time the regulations were reviewed and approved was around eight years ago, in 2013, Brown said. In those regulations, the building of rental units or smaller houses are encouraged, but not required.
Brown said the board is trying to strike a balance for the South Village. During the COVID-19 pandemic, commercial business has gone down since many people started working from their homes. However, the South Village can’t be all residential with no businesses for those residents to access.
The new regulations for the most part require new buildings to be commercial businesses on the ground floor with residential housing above, Brown said.
When the South Village was first developed, the regulations stated that all buildings should be at least two stories high, with the intention that developers build an office or store on the ground floor with apartments above.
But the town soon found out this language wasn’t strong enough.
“They were building basically what I call false second floors, so they were unused space,” Brown said. “Because of insurance purposes and the fact that they may or may not be required to put in an elevator, it was cheaper for them to just build a second floor and not use it than to actually build us a second floor.”
The process of getting drafting and approving new regulations is a long one, Brown said, but the pandemic has made it even longer, delaying the drafting process as the town’s boards and commissions adjusted to working remotely.
Many residents of Georgia may not be able to envision a concrete future for the South Village district, but Brown said more and more people are getting on board.
“When I meet people out and about, they're asking me, when is that building going to get built? When can I move in? So they're hearing about it and I think they're liking it,” she said.
