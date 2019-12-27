ST. ALBANS CITY — Last Night Vermont is a “Choose Your Adventure” of perfect endings to the year, whether you prefer yours end with laughs, refreshments, fireworks, dancing or all of the above.
The city’s New Year celebration starts at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 with a story hour at the Eloquent Page on North Main Street, led by everyone’s favorite web-slinger, Spider-Man.
Spidey plans to read “a few local favorites,” according to festival organizers. He’ll also be taking pictures with the kids.
The Grind and Twiggs Gastropub, respectively on South and North Main streets, simultaneously host two Paint & Sips from 3-5 p.m. with local artists Jon Young and Victoria Vining. Those who’d rather sip alcoholic beverages, head to Twiggs. The Grind offers caffeinated alternatives.
At the same time, those who’d rather set down the paintbrushes for a sweet and savory treat can pair Red House Sweets with a cup of English tea from the Catalyst Coffee Bar, both side-by-side on Lake Street.
Kids can build snowmen in Taylor Park all day long, weather permitting.
But as evening sets in, they can find their own celebration at the St. Albans Museum’s children’s carnival from 4:30-7 p.m: games, crafts, a bouncy house, prizes, music, healthy treats and face painting.
14th Star Brewing hosts two simultaneous events, one for adults, one for the teen crowd.
Adults can enjoy a beer, chocolate and cheese pairing. Teens, meanwhile, can enjoy music, snacks and soft drinks during a glow party in “The Room” at 14th Star.
That means glow sticks. Organizers encourage glow partyers to wear fun colors or all white to stand out in the blacklight.
Both events simultaneously happen from 5-7 p.m.
That’s the same window of time in which Nelly’s Pub & Grill hosts the Vermont Comedy Club in its club/event side, highlighted by special guest comedian Christophe Davidson.
Then come the parties.
Fireworks kick off the final shindigs of the night in Taylor Park from 7-7:15 p.m.
First up is a “Prohibition Party” at the Clothier, beside Twiggs on North Main Street. That runs from 7-9 p.m. Festival organizers promise the authorities will not bust this Speakeasy party, full of “fine jazz” and “extravagant cocktails.”
The night concludes with the main event: a “Roaring ‘20s” gala at City Hall from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Organizers encourage attendees to wear formal or themed attire.
There the Shane Murley Band plays while attendees enjoy a cash bar by 14th Star and full catering by Cooking Jean, climaxing in a midnight champagne toast to ring in the new year — and decade.
Admission to the gala costs $25 per person, or $20 if purchased ahead of time online at lastnightvt.com.
Purchasing a Last Night button allows free admission to all the events, save the gala, for the incredibly low price of $5.
That’s $5 for button, and one button allows total event access, excepting the gala.
Those without buttons can enter any event for $10 at the door.
The Paint & Sips are already sold out.
Purchase buttons online or at 14th Star, the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce, the UPS Store, the Frozen Ogre, or City Hall, all on North Main Street, or at the St. Albans Free Library, on Maiden Lane.
Organizers plan to donate all the festivities’ proceeds to Spectrum Youth and Family Services, specifically toward Spectrum’s efforts to build a youth drop-in shelter in Franklin County.
This year marks the second Last Night Vermont.
First Night Burlington inspired the inaugural 2018 event, which drew hundreds.