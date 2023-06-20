SWANTON — The two local Swanton governments – the town and village – have a new joint website.
Swantonvt.gov launched at the end of May, giving Swanton residents a new way to find information about the two municipalities.
The idea to update and merge the websites was first brought up by the Town of Swanton Selectboard this past fall during budget talks, as the town’s former website had been showing its age.
Visitors to the former site, for example, had a difficult time trying to find information due to convoluted links and a lack of organization, thanks in part to the clunky free website platform used as its host.
The site also caused issues for its owners. On the back end, town staff said the site was also difficult to use and update with new information.
Town Manager Brian Savage said those initial discussions then led to the town administration reaching out to the village – which had been having similar issues with its own site – to see if the village might want to join the project in order to split costs.
One joint meeting later, and the town selectboard and village trustees agreed to the proposal, kicking off the procurement process to find a website designer specializing in municipal sites.
The two municipalities hired EcoPixel to do the work. The final cost was roughly $29,000, or $14,500 per municipality.
“It was really a very easy process, a lot easier than I had anticipated it would be,” Savage said. “We’re still tweaking it a bit going forward. Like with anything, there are a few things that have to be adjusted, but we’ve gotten some very positive reviews on it. We’re happy with the design.”
Instead of having two separate websites, both municipalities can now be found under the swantonvt.gov name. Visitors can then enter either the “Town” side or the “Village” side to find specific information about each municipality, such as meeting info or department details.
A “Service” section then has all the shared services and utilities, since both village and town residents would need information on police and regional organizations, and the fourth tab – “Community” – has links to more neighborhood-focused departments, such as Swanton Recreation and the Swanton Public Library.
“It’s night and day from the old site,” Swanton Village Manager Bill Sheets said.
Sheets and his staff got trained on the new website at the end of May, and he said the new site will save the staff headaches when they regularly update information on the site.
He’s hoping to see that process move along soon. To increase transparency into local government, Sheets said his administration will be revamping the information available to meet the modern expectation of what can be found online.
As its updated, the site then will be a public resource for people who want to know about the village’s multiple ongoing projects, such as its water line installation project, the Highgate Falls dam relicensing process and its ongoing work to update its building infrastructure, which includes efforts to construct a new police station.
With 38 employees and multiple public utilities, the village has a lot going on, he said, and it should help people better understand how the government operates and interacts with residents.
“It's going to save us time, money and frustration at the end of the day,” Sheets said. “We can make our own updates, but I’m excited for people to literally go on and see, we have this project, this one and this one and provide regular updates to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.