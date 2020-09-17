MONTPELIER — With deer hunting season just around the corner, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has gathered all of the changes to the regulations for this year’s season in a single webpage.
The department is also reminding hunters that they need to report any deer, bears or turkeys they kill at a local hunting station.
The new webpage outlining this season’s changes to the deer hunting rules has a Frequently-Asked-Question section, video series, maps, calendars, PDF quick guide, and the department’s research and reasoning behind the changes.
“Now is the time most Vermont deer hunters are making plans for deer hunting, and there are many changes this year,” said Wildlife Program Manager Adam Miller. “Some relate to buck hunting, bag limits, an expanded archery season, and allowing hunters of all ages to use a crossbow, just to name a few. We are also very excited to offer Vermont’s first ever novice deer hunting weekend.”
Archery season gets underway Oct. 1.
The webpage can be found at vtfishandwildlife.com/2020-deer-hunting-regulation-changes.
Hunters are required to take the deer, bear and wild turkeys they harvest during the hunting seasons to a local big game reporting station within 48 hours. Deer and bear must be field-dressed prior to reporting, and a hunter must take a warden to the kill site of a deer or bear if requested by a warden.
The hunter must also collect and submit a pre-molar tooth from the bear at the time the bear is reported or within 30 days. The tooth provides important data on the age structure and size of the bear population. Envelopes for submitting teeth are available at all big game reporting stations.
The department also urges all hunters to tag their harvested game immediately and wear a face covering and practice social distancing when visiting the reporting station.
A list of big game reporting stations is listed under “Hunt” on the left side of Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) home page.
A proposed regulation is under consideration that would allow different options for online reporting of deer and wild turkeys. The Fish and Wildlife Department will post any future changes on how hunters can report their big game on its website.