ST. ALBANS CITY — If you’ve determined what city councilor represents you, you might have to take another look soon.
The City of St. Albans is eyeing tweaks to its ward district map with the goal of better aligning the city’s local wards with the state’s legislative districts, and the adjustments would effectively change how each city councilor represents each neighborhood.
Ward 4 Alderperson Mike McCarthy, who is also a state representative on the House’s Committee of Government Operations, pitched the new wards during the city’s Board of Civil Authority meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Since the state is already re-examining its own legislative districts, he said now would be a good time to make changes to the ward maps to better reflect how the city’s population has shifted in the last 50-plus years.
The maps were last changed in 1968.
“The population density has really changed in the city,” McCarthy said. “So a lot of new homes have been built in certain neighborhoods, and we have different ways that people live now with multi-unit buildings and that sort of thing.”
Under the new maps, the 231 people who live on the blocks abutting Main Street south of Fairfield Street extending down to Diamond Street would shift from Ward 5 to Ward 4. Wards 2 and 3 would also exchange a few neighborhoods on the west side of the city.
After receiving a vote of confidence from the city’s Board of Civil Authority Tuesday night, McCarthy has since proposed the maps to the House Committee on Government Operations, which gave its tentative thumbs up on including the new maps in the state’s legislative maps.
Community input, however, can still be given. Tuesday was the first day McCarthy presented the idea after creating the new ward maps, and he plans on re-introducing the topic next Monday during St. Albans City Council’s regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, or via Zoom.
Further info on the topic will also be presented during Town Meeting Day, March 1.
As for state representation changes, one of the two state representatives representing the CIty of St. Albans would represent Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 under the new map. The other would represent Ward 5, 6 and a portion of the Town of St. Albans.
McCarthy, as a state representative, would then represent the four wards in the statehouse, and he would, as an alderperson, represent Ward 4 on St. Albans City Council.
State Rep. Casey Toof (R-St. Albans) would represent Wards 5, 6, and a southern portion of the Town of St. Albans.
The new ward map would also resolve the issue of how the Vermont statehouse decides to split St. Albans state representation. Vermont’s legislators have been committed to cutting double-member districts during the state’s reapportionment process, and McCarthy said the new boundary would align well with the state’s goals and redistricting best practices.
Such an example of a best practice is keeping populations at roughly equal numbers. While many of the wards have kept close to the same shape in the new map, the new maps reapportion the neighborhoods to cut down on population deviation.
For example, Ward 5 has grown to 1,377 people since the maps had last been decided. Ward population on average, however, should be closer to 1,146.
Other best practices named by McCarthy include creating compact contiguous districts, respecting existing political boundaries, setting boundaries by areas of common interest and examining incumbency of current representatives.
If no major issues are found with the maps and they’re approved by City Council, the final maps will be adopted by the state legislature in April to round off its reapportionment efforts for 2022-2032 maps.
The Board of Civil Authority also recommended that ward maps be examined more frequently. By charter, St. Albans City Council is allowed to make changes to the maps at least every five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.