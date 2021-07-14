Governor Scott announced new vaccine pop up walk in clinics available across Vermont.
Scott encourages all eligible vermonters to get vaccinated. Vermont continues to lead the United States with 82.8% of the eligible population having received at least one dose of vaccine.
The following new locations will offer vaccinations on these dates:
Thursday, July 15
- St. Albans Bay Farmer's Market (St. Albans)
- St. Albans District Office (St. Albans)
Saturday, July 17
- Homeport (Burlington)
The following clinics will continue to offer vaccinations when they are opening as well:
- Pharmacies at the UVM Medical Center’s (UVMMC) main campus and Fanny Allen campus
- UVMMC’s South Prospect Street outpatient pharmacy
- The Community Health Centers of Burlington (weekdays)
- The Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care Clinic (weekdays)
