RICHFORD — Charlie Wallace’s life journey leaves watercolor footprints all the way from Huntsville, Alabama to Richford, Vermont.
Wallace, 19, left her hometown in July 2021 to do something she’d never done before: move across the country to a new town in a new state and start anew. She moved with her partner to resettle closer to his family to pursue her dream of one day becoming an art teacher and to find a small, tight-knit community to belong to.
“It was very scary,” she said. “I didn’t know anyone up here, I didn’t know how it was all going to go.”
She left her high school with one year left until she graduated, packed her brushes and belongings and set off for a northern adventure.
Once here, Wallace did something commendable. Despite the fact that she was of legal age to drop out of high school, Wallace instead chose to re-enroll for her one final year at Richford Junior Senior High School.
“Her education is really important to her,” said RJSHS librarian Annette Goyne, who is a mentor to Wallace. “She’s worked really hard this year. And everyone here has been so supportive.”
When she arrived last summer, Wallace immediately began thinking of next steps. She and her partner have already secured a loan for a house, and she was accepted to Northern Vermont University beginning next year. Her wheels have never stopped turning, despite the long road she’s traveled and the challenges yet to come.
“Art is so important,” she said. “I know what it’s done for me.”
These days, Wallace’s work can be found throughout the high school, including in the nurse’s office. Despite the fact that she is not originally from Richford, Wallace said the town quickly opened to her and welcomed her in, which is why her goal is to pay them back through work and service.
Wallace intends to study art education at Northern Vermont University-Johnson and return to Richford, with deep hopes to teach at Richford Elementary School, and set her roots down here permanently.
“I already feel like so much a part of this town; I couldn’t leave,” Wallace said. “Everyone here has been so kind to me.”
Wallace’s art channels the depths of human emotion and is inspired by her tumultuous journey from Alabama to Vermont. On Friday, Wallace told the Messenger some of the stories of her upbringing, and how art always seemed to find her.
“When I was young, my mother was going to paint the walls [of one of our rooms],” she said. “So I picked up my little watercolor set with the circular wells, and I just started painting the walls too.”
What looked like a potential disaster transformed into a fabulous rainbow of colors not unlike the multicolored light that shines through glass onto the floor. Wallace said her mother was very proud, despite the fact that a Mr. Clean eraser was later applied to remove it.
“Ever since then, I’ve just always been drawing and painting,” she said.
Art awakened her heart as a child, Wallace said. Her road ahead into adulthood would be fraught with challenges and adventures, but she found her hands reaching for her brushes, pens and graphite when situations became tense.
She found solace in the bloom of watercolors and acrylics and often mixed media, painting over pen and ink drawings of hummingbirds mid-flight with an array of floral tones. The freedom and wildness of nature inspired her as much as her own emotions and experiences, she said.
Goyne, a watercolor artist herself, immediately recognized the talent in her new student, and set about mentoring her. A humble painter, Wallace said she found confidence in Goyne’s endorsement, which further encouraged her to apply to an art education program at NVU.
Wallace also works in the afterschool programming at Richford Elementary School. She treasures the relationships she’s developed there, and is hoping that one day, she’ll have a classroom of her own.
“I don’t want to live anywhere else,” Wallace said. “The community was there for me every step of the way, and I want to stay a part of that … this feels like home.”
