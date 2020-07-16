FAIRFAX — Taking over a supervisory union is always a challenge, but Jim Tager, the new superintendent at Franklin West Supervisory Union (FWSU), has the added challenge of doing so in the midst of a pandemic.
Nevertheless, he told the Messenger, "I'm very excited about the opportunity."
Tager has been in education for 38 years. Born in Ohio, he went to college in Florida, liked the area and stayed. In June, he and his wife moved to Vermont.
They had both always liked New England, but Tager said he was especially attracted to the position after his two visits during the interview process. The interviews were comprehensive and included tours of the FWSU's three school districts -- Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax, Fletcher Elementary School and Georgia Elementary and Middle School -- led by students.
After meeting staff and students at the schools, "it just felt right," Tager said.
One of the things he heard from students, Tager said, was that if a student was interested in a topic or subject teachers would find a way to help them explore that interest.
That creative thinking will be needed this fall, Tager suggested, as teachers find ways to make school fun and interesting in the face of numerous safety restrictions.
Students won't be able to play all together in band, for example. Tager mentioned the possibility of quartets who rehearse outside and socially distanced.
The restrictions, he said, are necessary. "We have to do them. It's for the health of our students and community."
The district recently surveyed families and staff about their views on how FWSU schools should operate this fall. The results are still being gathered from an "overwhelming response," Tager said. FWSU will be announcing its plan for the fall within the next week or two. He was confident in the district's ability to serve students in the midst of the pandemic. "This is a proactive, creatively thinking district," he said.
There are four areas on which Tager wants to focus. Academically, he wants to concentrate on writing and mathematics. Writing is part of all subject areas, and a crucial lifelong skill, he suggested. After looking at performance data, Tager said he wants to focus on proficiency and high expectations for all students in mathematics.
A comprehensive early warning system that keeps an eye out for signs students may be struggling such as absenteeism or a change in behavior is also a priority for Tager.
Tager also has his eye on equity, insuring "we're treating everybody with dignity and respect."
Both are areas made more crucial by the current health crisis. "With the pandemic you really need to look at those early warning signs," Tager said.
Not all students respond the same way to distance learning. For teachers, that makes it even more crucial to make sure all students are able to get what they need to learn, or as Tager put it, "Did all our students get a fair shake?"
Tager has been attending meetings remotely since June, even though his official start date was July 1. Now he's meeting in person with every member of the staff. With everyone wearing masks, "I'm getting to know them from the eyes up," he said.
Tager began his career as a special educator and elementary school teacher. He has also taught high school and served as a middle and high school principal. He's coached basketball and track, including an International Special Olympics Team.
Most recently, he served as the superintendent of Flagler Schools in Flagler County, Fla.
During Tager’s tenure as superintendent, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the school district’s graduation rate rose and the district earned an “A” grade from Florida’s Dept. of Education for the first time in eight years.