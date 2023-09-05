ST. ALBANS — Franklin County has a new state’s attorney.
Gov. Phil Scott appointed Bram Kranichfeld, a former Chittenden County chief deputy, as Franklin County’s interim state’s attorney Monday morning.
“Given the difficult nature of this vacancy at the state’s attorney’s office, I believe it’s important to provide stability and certainty through this transition until a permanent replacement is identified,” Gov. Scott said in a press release. “Bram has demonstrated his commitment to community, and his significant experience practicing law makes him a good fit to serve in this interim role.”
The former Franklin County State’s Attorney, John Lavoie, resigned in late August after being the subject of a statehouse impeachment investigation this past summer. His last day was Aug. 31.
Before taking the new job, Kranichfeld worked as the priest-in-charge at All Saints & St. Paul’s Episocopal Churches. His past career in litigation, however, includes two years as executive director of the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs under Gov. Peter Shumlin, eight years with the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office and, most recently, two years as criminal division chief of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
Kranichfeld left his career as a public attorney after he was passed up to be the next Chittenden County State’s Attorney, when he began a master of divinity program with the Montreal Disocesan Theological College. He graduated in March 2022.
Kranichfeld also spent a brief time in politics in Burlington after first moving to Vermont in 2006 to be a judicial clerk in Franklin County. He became a Burlington city councilor in 2010 after winning the seat representing the Old North End. The following year, he ran to be the Democratic nominee for Queen City’s mayor but lost to Miro Weinberger.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be called to this important service. I look forward to beginning the hard work of starting the healing process and restoring confidence in this office,” Kranichfeld said in a press release.
According to the governor’s office, Kranichfeld will hold the interim seat until an appointment is made for Lavoie’s remaining term.
“We are extremely pleased with Governor Scott’s choice of Bram Kranichfeld as the interim Franklin County State’s Attorney,” John Campbell, executive director of the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, said in a press release. “Bram’s personal and professional experience will have a healing effect and bring closure to the recent unfortunate events.”
Lavoie left his seat after serving less than a year as the county’s state’s attorney following decades as the office’s deputy state’s attorney. He resigned following allegations of harassment and discrimination by office staff, which the state categorized as a hostile work environment.
