ST. ALBANS — To increase capacity of its child-focused programs, Vermont’s Family Services Division is looking to set up a temporary secure facility for “justice-involved youths” near the Northwest State Correctional Facility.
Department of Children and Families interim director Dr. Harry Chen visited the St. Albans Town Selectboard this past Monday night to talk about the proposed build and hear feedback from local officials.
After learning about the project, selectboard members had some concerns, asking Chen and his state agency to begin a more lengthy discussion on other possibilities.
“Maybe there’s room here with a subcommittee of this board to sit down with those in the room to find if there’s a deal to be made here,” selectboard member Brendan Deso said.
DCF triage
As Chen explained, the Department for Children and Families has some challenges thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-pandemic, the system had enough capacity to deal with the demand placed on its larger system of children services, but the last two years changed that trend thanks to more children using the system and the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center.
Now, the state is looking to create additional capacity for children needing services – such as more secure facilities – to try to tackle the imbalance. Chen said Gov. Phill Scott’s administration tasked DCF to move quickly and set up modular units as stand-ins before they begin building more permanent structures throughout Vermont.
A typical government building project, Chen said, can take five to eight years before completion, but DCF needs more capacity sooner than that.
He compared the state agency’s overall problem to similar issues in the healthcare industry. Within the larger continuum of health care, patients need to be able to access both primary physicians and emergency departments to find the necessary level of care, and if a particular part of the larger system can’t pull its weight, it hampers the rest.
For DCF, they especially need short-term secure stabilization facilities and other buildings for children in crisis as well as juvenile offenders. Chen said sometimes, social workers can make do by meeting with children in a police station conference room, but the approach doesn’t always work, especially if a minor needs to be held for a few days, or requires heightened care.
As of Jan. 19, the state agency had five beds available to handle secure stabilization cases. Prior to the pandemic, they typically had 14.
“Truthfully, it’s something that keeps me up at night,“ Chen said.
DCF defines a short term secure stabilization facility as a secure building with “generalized therapeutic programming, designed to immediately manage acute safety crises for any justice-involved youth.”
Chen said youth who stay at the facility would only live there for a couple of weeks at the most.
Project details
When looking for a place to establish capacity, Chen said the state has focused on finding a place on its own property holdings to speed up the planning process, and the site in St. Albans seemed like the best fit.
The proposed facility would sit just off of Lower Newton Road on the field between the road and the state prison. Chen said the site would be far enough from the correctional facility and by orienting the building a certain way, the young people housed at the new modular buildings wouldn’t be exposed to the prison on a routine basis.
There would also be no fence around the new building, but it would be a physically secure location, which would prevent children from leaving the facility.
The proposed 8,500 square-foot building would be able to house eight youth in total. It includes bedrooms, classrooms and space for staff to teach and work with those housed there.
Chen said the idea is to make it a temporary facility, although the building itself could potentially have a longer lifespan.
Selectboard response
After Chen wrapped up his presentation, selectboard members didn’t exactly jump on board with the project, and they had additional questions about any disruptions the proposed building could have on residents who live on Lower Newton Road.
Selectboard member Brendan Deso said he grew up on that road as a child, and while he supports DCF’s mission – especially after receiving its support as a child – he didn’t think the space outside the prison would be a good fit for the proposed building.
Vice-Chair Bryan DesLauriers agreed, pointing out that any children housed would be likely to hear noises from the prison yard, making it less than ideal for any therapeutic purposes done there.
Board members also second-guessed some of the project details. Jack Brigham brought up the state’s past strong-arm efforts to build the prison as evidence that this latest initiative would only expand on a state property that town residents didn’t want in the first place, and Jeff Sanders expressed concerns about the lack of a dedicated fence in case a child should be able to leave the facility.
“The building (company) people would say that the building provides security and to accept that you’re not fencing people in,“ Chen said.
“I’m not thinking about the people inside. I’m thinking about people outside,” Sanders said.
Deso added to the idea.
“Not having a fence around the entire facility, I think it would make the average resident in this area feel uncomfortable if they were to know that – that if someone escaped from a window, they could travel on foot pretty quickly,” Deso said.
Adding a fence to the project could help convince residents of the facility’s merits, he said.
The board also mentioned potential disruptions to traffic in the area as well as to the daily lives of those who already live on Lower Newton Road. To allay those concerns, the board asked Chen if DCF could potentially find a different site for the building, such as one not on state property.
“I mean, it sounds like we just need to do a little research, have some discussions and see how we move forward,” Chen said.
More information on the project can be found below.
