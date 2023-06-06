ST. ALBANS TOWN — Franklin County’s newest town manager is waiting in the wings.
Sean Adkins made his first public appearance at Monday’s St. Albans Town Selectboard meeting, where he was introduced as Town Manager Carrie Johnson’s replacement following her expected retirement later this year.
“We welcome him and at this point, we're going to work together for a month,” Johnson said. “And at the next meeting I can officially appoint him effective July 1.”
Adkins recently moved to the area as a new Vermont resident, but he said he had been involved in town business remotely for roughly the last month and a half to learn the ropes. Prior to taking the job as St. Albans town manager, he worked as the economic development director for a small rural county in Virginia.
“I’m glad I’m finally here,” he said Monday.
The town hired Adkins this past April after completing a nationwide search for a new town manager. Chair Bryan DesLauriers complimented the town’s process Monday night, saying other Vermont municipalities have scrambled to find replacements when administrators leave the top position. In St. Albans’ case, he said, officials had plenty of time to make sure the change in leadership went smoothly.
Johnson announced her intention to retire last summer, but she agreed to stay on this past year to help with the transition. Interim operations director Al Voegele is also expected to leave the town upon Johnson’s retirement.
As for her replacement, DesLauriers said the town hired Adkins partially due to his past experiences in economic development.
“The selectboard wants to create policy and invest in projects that prepare the town to attract and sustain positive growth. Sean’s background and skill set should help,” DesLauriers said in a prior press release.
Adkins earned his master's degree in public administration from the University of Miami, and he completed doctoral work with the Center for Public Administration and Policy at Virginia Polytechnic University.
