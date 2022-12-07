ST. ALBANS TOWN — After a few hiccups, the Town of St. Albans has officially taken up residence at its new town hall at 389 Georgia Shore Road.
The town selectboard had its first meeting there Monday night.
“We’re sitting in a new town hall. It’s pretty exciting,” Town Manager Carrie Johnson said Monday. “The water obviously works. We’ve got all systems working.”
The town’s administration made the transition last week after hiring an outside company to ease the moving process. At the time, town offices were closed to the public as workers packed up.
“I mean every single person here stepped and did a lot more work, maybe more physical work than we’re used to. We’re office workers, but we did it. You know each person was responsible for their department, they organized it, they handled the move and then the unpacking,” Johnson said.
Now, most of the work is complete, and the town is officially using the 13,000-square-foot building as its municipal center.
Long-time coming
The development and construction of a new town hall has been on the town’s wishlist for decades due to a mix of factors – such as limited space and accessibility issues – which hampered work at the town’s former town hall at 579 Lake St.
With no elevator in the 120-year-old building, visitors with mobility issues had a hard time meeting with office staff, who worked on the second floor. The building also had no dedicated air conditioning, which required some creative fixes in the summer in order for staff to keep cool.
The town’s vault was also running out of room to hold records, and meeting space was limited.
The selectboard moved to change that in 2019. That year, the town’s administration started asking voters to see if they’d support the multiple steps needed to move the planning and building processes for a new town hall forward, and the voters approved the work.
By early summer of 2021, the Town purchased land across Wharf Street from the old DPW site on Georgia Shore Road for $200,000 and officially broke ground on the project that August.
At the time, town officials estimated that the work would be completed by April of 2022, but the project’s timeline hit a few road bumps as it neared completion.
This spring, project managers found the new town hall’s well water ended up being too salty for public use, and the fix required a few different iterations before the town decided to install a reverse osmosis system to adequately filter the water.
The additional work ended up pushing the final move-in date to this past week, but now with everything wrapped up, little work remains to be done on the building outside the addition of an audio/visual system in its main meeting room.
“I think it’s just amazing that we’re here, we’re at budget, and I think that’s great,” selectboard vice-chair Bryan Deslauriers said.
The final price-tag for the new St. Albans town hall came in at $4,586,959. The costs were covered by roughly $2 million of cash-on-hand and $2.5 million from a 15-year loan. Funds collected through the town’s local option tax are expected to cover the debt.
Issues with the water system ended up eating into the $200,000 set aside for contingency, but the hall’s overall costs largely matched expectations.
During Monday night’s meeting, Deslauriers praised the town’s diligence in keeping costs low, especially during two tumultuous years involving disruptions by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased inflation.
Next steps
Now that the town hall project can be crossed off the town’s list, selectboard members now can begin considering their next steps.
The old town hall, for example, still needs to find a use now that it’s empty. Johnson said she’s received some calls from groups who are interested in the building, but the outside requests may not fit with what the rest of the community wants for the property.
The former town hall also has a limited septic system, which could hamper what goes into the building. Either way, discussions around the old building continue as it is prepped to be empty during the winter season.
Other major town projects include updates to the St. Albans Bay Park Stone House, the development of a walking/biking path on the east side of town, stormwater utility improvements and ongoing updates to road infrastructure.
During a debrief to the selectboard, newly-hired public works director Dave Allerton included many of those initiatives on his to-do list, but selectboard member Brendan Deso encouraged Allerton to keep his eyes open for additional projects.
If Allerton can identify projects that will help with the town’s development and growth, Deso asked him to bring his ideas to the board for additional consideration.
“Let’s just start crossing [projects] off the list and doing it the right way. To do it the right way, you’re going to have years of buildup,” Deso said. “…There’s all this federal money flowing through the state that a lot of it we’re not really even ready to receive because we don’t have shovel ready plans.”
