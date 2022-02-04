ST. ALBANS CITY — A new outdoor block party is set to arrive this spring in downtown St. Albans.
Scheduled for May 7, Kingman Fest will shut down Kingman Street to celebrate the downtown’s latest street update and the local community.
The major highlight? A Queen tribute concert organized to deliver all the theatrics of the legendary Freddie Mercury along with a live performance of the band’s extensive lineup of hits.
While many concert goers head to Burlington for live music, organizer Lauren Warshofsky said she wanted to bring the same sort of flair to the heart of St. Albans.
“Around here, we haven’t had that yet,” she said. “I think everyone knows Queen. People know the band. They’re iconic, and they’re fun. I think that’s the main focus. It’s free, fun and family-friendly.”
The event is also a way to celebrate the perseverance of the community as it has pushed through difficult situations. Nelly’s Pub & Grill owner Shannon Smith said she took over her establishment six months before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted most of normal life, and the Kingman community could use a little celebration after a few difficult years.
“It’s been a tough time for Kingman Street in general and the community of Kingman Street. We thought it would be fun,” Smith said.
While COVID-19 disrupted enough, Smith said the street’s reconstruction was also hard for Kingman Street businesses. Foot traffic diminished considerably as the City of St. Albans refurbished the street, and with the work done, she said it’s time to showcase Kingman’s new look.
“We definitely want to encompass a family-friendly experience,” Warshofsky said. “The concert is the main focal point, but we want to have local businesses involved as well.”
Prior to the Queen show, the two organizers are looking to bring in plenty of kid-friendly activities to establish Kingman Fest as something everyone can enjoy. While the live concert will anchor the festivities at the intersection of Federal and Kingman streets, the rest of Kingman Street will be closed down to feature face-painting, bouncy houses and food trucks.
Proceeds from the event are set to go towards the downtown-focused group, St. Albans for the Future. Nelly’s Pub & Grill is also partnering with the City of St. Albans to put the event together.
As for the band, Warshofsky said the group will be comprised of musicians from northern Vermont. Jesse Agan, frontman of Shake and the Jesse Agan Project, is set to take up the role of Freddie Mercury. Other well-known musicians taking part include André Maquera and Gary Spaulding of 8084.
The event is expected to last from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 7, and the concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. When the music starts, those age 21 and older will also be able to access multiple beer gardens as the daylight hours wind down.
“I love Queen,” Smith said. “We were trying to come up with different things to do and came up with Queen on Kingman as a play on the words. We thought we should get Queen. .. I think 10-year-olds know Queen songs, all the way up to 80-years-olds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.