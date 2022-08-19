ENOSBURG FALLS — Six new green and gold signs welcome visitors and residents to both Enosburgh Town and the Village of Enosburg Falls, thanks to a collaborative effort between the municipalities.
“Hopefully, this will bring even more young, dedicated people to town,” Enosburg Initiative member Sally Tryhorne said. “[The Town and Village] have great potential. They’re beautiful places filled with great people.”
The effort – completed last week – was aided by Village residents David and Sally Tryhorne, who said they met multiple times with everyone from the Town Selectboard, Village Trustees and the Enosburg Initiative, which aims to propel the municipalities into the future by bolstering town projects and infrastructure.
One year ago, the Initiative began meeting to discuss signs on the borders of the Town and Village. The Town was established in 1780, while the Village within the town, was established in 1887. Each of the municipalities is governed by a separate body: the Village by a board of trustees, and the town by a selectboard.
After surveying signs in other municipalities, residents decided they wanted to update their own signs to polished, elegant emerald and gold signs.
“We hope [the signs] will make the place more inviting,” said Enosburg Initiative member David Tryhorne.
The signs were designed and constructed by Jon Johnson and Ashleigh St. Pierre and partially funded by a $2,500 grant from the Carroll-Wright family. The final project design took about eight months to complete, and the signs were installed over the course of two days last week.
In six locations, each is 25-feet from the center of the road. In Enosburgh, there is one on the town border of Bakersfield and one on the Berkshire line on Route 105.
In the Village, there is one by the recreational fields and public safety building across from Hannaford, one on the Sheldon line across from Maplefields, and one on 108 on West Berkshire Road. The last is also on Route108, but on West Enosburg Road.
Local photographers Sandy Ferland and Kathy Emch took photographs of the finished signs to publicize them. The Tryhornes said they hope the signs help draw more people to the Town and Village, including some who choose to stay and put roots down there.
“The signs are great, but the best result was the meeting and becoming friends with so many young, hard-working Town and Village residents,” the couple told the Messenger. “They give [us] hope!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.