ST. ALBANS TOWN – At eight weeks old, the newest recruit for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is maybe a little more bark than bite.
Meet Mac, a spunky German Shepherd from a local breeder who, as of last week, became the first K9 to join the sheriff’s office in years, according to Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin.
According to the sheriff, Mac will be taking on a number of roles for the sheriff’s office once trained, ranging from community relations to drug detection and search and rescue. “He allows us to offer more services to the communities we serve,” Langevin said.
The sheriff envisioned there being a greater need for search and rescue services as Franklin County’s population continues to age and as FCSO takes on policing duties in St. Albans Town, one of the county’s largest communities and home to well-traveled wooded areas like the St. Albans Town Forest.
Officers in the department likewise hoped the addition of a furry face like Mac might help with connecting with the Franklin County communities served by FCSO, particularly at a time when Vermont and the country as a whole looks more critically at policing in the wake of several high-profile police killings of unarmed Black Americans.
As those larger conversations come to Franklin County in the form of police commissions and reviews of police hiring practices in St. Albans City in particular, members of FCSO’s leadership said they hoped Mac could help foster a few more ties between the department and the county.
“He allows us to interact with the community at a different level,” Lt. John Grismore, the sheriff’s office’s administrative officer, said. “It’s a great way of bridging that gap.”
"There are some kids with autism who respond well to dogs," Langevin said, and, as another member of the department noted, "Everyone loves a dog."
To that effect, the sheriff’s office doesn’t envision graduating Mac to a full patrol dog – a status that, in Vermont, would require Mac to be trained in biting.
Instead, FCSO hopes to preserve Mac’s friendlier disposition on full display Thursday when, during a quiet meet-and-greet outside of the sheriff’s office’s St. Albans Town headquarters, Mac danced between visitors with a flapping tail and curious nose.
“We hope to keep that calm disposition,” Deputy First Class Tyler Camilleri, the sheriff’s deputy paired with Mac, said during a brief interview Thursday. “We hope people will not be afraid to ask questions and will see us and talk to us about him.”
Camilleri, a younger member of the sheriff’s office with some background in researching therapy dogs while working toward a criminal justice degree, will be charged with caring for Mac both on and off duty, giving space for the deputy to form a bond with Mac.
“That kind of bond is vital to their work,” Grismore said.
In the meantime, however, Mac still needs to get used to the sights and sounds of policing, from the back seat of a sheriff’s cruiser to the chirp of its sirens and the new faces who, on Thursday, seemed more than happy to welcome this young German Shepherd to their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.