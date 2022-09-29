ENOSBURG FALLS— When Betsy Dorminy opened up the Quincy Hotel, she knew it needed a restaurant.
That’s when Kathy Royea walked through the door. The experienced chef was looking for a kitchen.
Months later, Kathy’s Tavern is getting ready to open for business. Tucked in the northeastern side of the Quincy Hotel, the tavern-style restaurant’s grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 8.
“She's got the expertise to know what people want,” Dorminy said about Royea. “You want someone like that when you’re opening a restaurant.”
Menu items include entrees often seen at similar American-style taverns – steaks, sandwiches, specialized chicken dishes and seafood – but Royea brings over 25 years of cooking experience she had gained cooking at The Crossing (now Mokah’s Restaurant & Bar Pub).
After spending decades in kitchens across the area, she said she felt it was time to give opening up her own place a shot.
A Kathy’s Tavern specialty, she said, will be some of her marinades, which bring out extra flavor in steak and chicken dishes.
“I've always wanted to do my own restaurant,'' she said. “It’s what I know and what I like to do. I like to see customers smile when they enjoy my food.”
Royea and her family have been prepping the space over the last few months. Thanks to their work, the old tavern style benches and green walls of the former Somerset Inn have been replaced with an open and modern yet rustic space where people can sit and enjoy their meals.
The new restaurant seats 50, and it will be open every day, except for Wednesdays. There is also a full-service bar, where patrons can relax and order a drink.
Dorminy said including a restaurant at the Quincy Hotel had been an important part of her dream to renovate the old building. And with limited restaurant options in Enosburg Falls, she said it was important to have something for the local community to enjoy.
“It’s so critical to have a restaurant. The community wants it, and Kathy and her team decided to use everything in here,” Dorminy said.
The Quincy Hotel
Dorminy purchased the Quincy Hotel in 2016 with the goal of renovating the property, which was built in 1876. She opened in 2019 after the successful flip.
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, put a few speed bumps in the way of her plans. Suddenly, guests canceled their travel plans to the area, but Dorminy is starting to see travelers return as more and more people catch up with their postponed trips.
While she said she’ll get some people looking for a unique stay, her rooms are designed to be functional for anyone’s use. Unlike a standard modern hotel, the rooms are smaller and more sparse, but they come with historical character that feel like what a tenant from the turn of the 20th century might encounter when looking for a room.
That’s mostly by design, Dorminy said. Back in the late 1800s, the hotel served both working class people and traveling salesmen hawking patent medicines, and she’s installed some callbacks to the time period with the different decorations and posters she’s set up throughout the building.
But she’s also installed modern amenities for guests. Laundry services are available for a small fee, and the building is Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant thanks to an installed elevator.
The rooms themselves can accommodate up to 20 guests, with four one-bedroom and three two-bedroom suites available.
The other half of the building consists of long-term rentals, mostly for single people looking for an eclectic place to live.
As for her hotel clientele, Dorminy said she's seen visitors coming to the area for both work and play. The Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, which is across the street, has also helped bring in people looking to use the bike and foot path.
With border restrictions now relaxed, she’s hoping to eventually see more Quebecois come down to use the hotel. Dorminy, herself, is fluent in French after spending years teaching the language.
“My goal is to bring it back to what it was, which was a center for the community and for the locals to have a restaurant/ bar to visit and out-of-towners to have a place to come and stay and explore that part of the state, which has a great deal to offer,” Dorminy said in a 2019 article from when she first opened the hotel. “I think it’s under-appreciated and underutilized.”
As for Royea, she’s excited about helping being a part of the goal. Standing in her kitchen, she admitted she’s a little bit nervous about the new venture. There’s still a lot to do before the grand opening, but little by little, the space seems to be all coming together.
“It’s starting to feel real,” she said.
Kathy’s Tavern, located at 57 Depot St. in Enosburg Falls, is scheduled to open on Oct. 8. Reservations are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.