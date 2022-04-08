ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans has a new historical resource.
As a part of the City of St. Albans’ efforts to update its entry in the National Register of Historic Places, at a meeting held Tuesday, April 5, the city released research completed on the 112 buildings that make up its downtown district
The city hired Lyssa Papazian, a historic preservation consultant, to update the information in 2021, and the city’s Historic Preservation Commission released the results as part of the registry’s public approval process.
The work itself tracks historical patterns and architectural themes of each time period, and Papazian has created property surveys that communicate the history of each building, its varied uses and the renovations it may have undergone over the last two centuries.
The documentation also allows the City of St. Albans to expand the boundaries of its downtown historic district. The last update occurred in 1980.
As for its new boundaries, Papazian recommended removing demolished buildings from the district’s boundaries and adding six properties to the list of historic properties due to their significance.
These additions include the First Baptist Church, the building on the southwest corner of Main and Hoyt streets, an additional building on Center Street, the old jail and the rest of the South Main block stopping at Stebbins Street.
Properties on the historical places register can qualify for state and federal grants to make renovations and updates in line with historical precedent. The register, however, does not restrict property owners if they are looking to change or demolish properties with private funding.
While the documents help with the register, the hundreds of pages gathered on the St. Albans downtown also give an in-depth look into the city’s past. On a building by building level, the new research lays out when and why each building was first built as well as gives a look at each building in its different stages.
“I included every historic image for any particular building I can find, and again these images show it well or a glimpse of it through time,” Papazian said.
As for the time periods tracked by her research, Papazian has accumulated historical evidence stretching from 1792 to 1960. To be included on the historic register, a building must have been built at least 50 years ago and have some sort of historical or architectural significance within the dense urban area that makes up the district.
For downtown St. Albans, that’s about 90% of its properties.
“The district reflects St. Albans’ growth as a major commercial and governmental center in northern Vermont and the prosperity brought by the Central Vermont Railroad in the 1850s that continued through the next century,” Papazian explained in the draft statement of significance.
Impact of the railroad
To give historical context to the research, Papazian categorized each building by the timeframe in which it was built. Prior to the railroad coming into town, St. Albans sat on a stage coach route, which drew a hotel, a few stores and eventually churches.
Buildings from that time period are usually less ornate, with Greek Revival and Gothic Revival architectural styles. A line of them sit on the northeast block of Main and Bank Streets.
Papazian said the earliest building that is still standing, the American House, was built in 1815 during this time period. The St. Mary’s Catholic Church was also constructed in this period in 1849.
The railroads, however, changed the city’s trajectory. With the introduction of the 1850 rail line running from Boston to Montreal, St. Albans developed more quickly. At this time, the rest of the religious institutions and buildings on Church Street received brick makeovers, and the downtown businesses received major updates to transform the few blocks into an urban center.
That St. Albans, however, hasn’t survived.
By 1895, a citywide fire destroyed 130 buildings on over 75 acres of land in the main downtown area leaving much of its central blocks a charred landscape. During Tuesday’s presentation, Papazian showed a few maps she found that determine how much of downtown St. Albans survived the catastrophe. Among those buildings include the Waugh Opera House and the improvements that had been made to Taylor Park.
But St. Albans residents didn’t give up on their downtown. The fire gave local businesses a reason to rebuild bigger and better, which led to larger and usually more ornate buildings.
Post-fire development
Papazian noted a few architectural themes that were pushed forward during this time. For example, a few buildings from this period have canted corners, and more than a few feature ornate masonry and arches that Papazian suspects were a way of showing off a building owner's commercial success.
“The many new commercial blocks built in this period established the character of parts of the streetscape still present today,” the draft statement document reads.
It also allowed the redesign to create a more cohesive whole in both scale and design.
“It is likely that just a few architects designed most of the 1896 buildings for a fewer number of owners, after some post-fire consolidation,” the statement reads.
Commercial growth continued during this time, and over the next five to six decades, businesses would often provide small updates of their storefronts.
The social customs of the 19th century also began to disappear. At one time, Papazion found evidence of at least eight social halls that sat on the upper floors of downtown buildings that hosted clubs, such as the International Order of Oddfellows or the Masonic Lodge.
Skating rinks, billiard halls and bowling alleys were also popular venues in 19th century downtown St. Albans, but due to fires and changing social habits, they no longer exist.
To track storefront changes from 1900 to 1960, Papazion has relied on photographic evidence, and by comparing different years, she mapped out some of the updates made to each building as they expanded storefronts, combined some spaces for department store use and gave buildings new looks.
Lasting changes
Some of those changes can still be seen today. The Ralston’s building, for example, saw its bay windows expanded sometime in the early 1900s, and Papazion has multiple photographs of the before and after.
“It’s fascinating to use these things to sort of tease out history,” Papazion said.
Before Papazion’s research is submitted in August to the National Register of Historic Places, the public will get one more chance to look over the documents. Another public hearing has been set for 5:30 p.m. on July 12.
“Depending on how many people show up, if it’s just a small group, it will be easy, but we may take groups of people – just take them around – and just briefly talk about the district itself,” said Laz Scangas, Historic Preservation Commission chair.
The presentation given during the public meeting can be found below:
