ST. ALBANS – St. Albans City School’s (SACS) Eileen Nikel is retiring from her position as Special Educator this year.
Nikel’s teaching career at SACS began 13 years ago in August 2007 after completing the maternity leave of another Special Educator.
During her time as a Special Educator, Nikel’s favorite aspect of teaching has always been the students she’s worked with.
“I have had the privilege of working with so many students with many different needs,” she said. “I have learned so much from all of the students I have worked with.”
Among Nikel’s fondest memories of teaching are going to the seventh- and eighth-grade dances, as well as attending school trips to Grand Isle State Park in the early 1980s.
Nikel’s love for cooking translated directly with the teaching, landing the spot as her favorite class to teach. Among other things, Nikel looks forward to cooking even in retirement.
“My future plans are to spend more time with my family and friends,” she said. “I will spend time in my gardens, read more, volunteer, and learn to cook new recipes.”
Leaving SACS for retirement, Nikel will miss her students and wanted to ensure they knew how much she cares for them before leaving.
“I just want my students to know how much I care about them as individuals, their education and their future,” Nikel said.
If you’d like to leave a personal message for Ms. Nikel, send her an email at enikel@maplerun.org or send a letter to SACS at 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans City, in care of Eileen Nikel.
Editor’s Note: Kai Hemingway and Owen Biniecki wrote profiles of all of the retiring teachers from the Maple Run School District, and the Messenger will publish them over the next several weeks.