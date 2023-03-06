SHELDON — As the popularity of plant-based “milk” grows, Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.) wants its producers to stop using the “milk” name in vain.
“That label is really important because dairy farmers take great pride in all the efforts they put into making certain (milk) is high quality and nutritious,” Welch said as he stood in front of a cow barn in Sheldon. “And I’m working on the DAIRY PRIDE Act to get the Federal Drug Administration to properly label milk.”
The FDA already defines milk as a beverage sourced by “lactating” animals, but new proposed guidelines released by the federal agency this February gives plant-based beverage makers – such as those using, rice, almonds, soy and oats – the go-ahead to use “milk” as part of their labels.
Welch’s DAIRY PRIDE Act, however, would reverse the proposed guidelines.
“With all the pressures on dairy, with the high price of inputs that go into milking cows, with the pressures on land, you can’t give up on doing every single thing you can to make it possible for Vermont farm families to succeed and pass on the work they’ve done from the generation before to the generation after,” Welch said.
First introduced in 2017, the bipartisan DAIRY PRIDE Act would effectively push the FDA to draft new rules and force manufacturers who already use the “milk” name to relabel their products with new terms, such as “drink” or “beverage,” to better describe their plant-based drinks.
Milk, juice or beverage?
The contest around the “milk” name has been an ongoing problem for dairy farmers as plant-based alternatives grab space in the dairy aisle. Back in 2010, the FDA noted that roughly one in five American households were buying products such as almond milk, as a replacement, but by 2016, that number had jumped to one in three households, propping up the $1.5 billion industry.
Since then, both Canada and European countries drafted rules that forced manufacturers to use different names for their products, giving rise to new “almond beverages” in those countries by 2017.
But United States regulators kept away from proposing new rules on “almond milk,” and now, it seems the name is here to stay.
The FDA’s latest stance is to allow “milk” to remain on plant-based drinks after finding that the majority of shoppers know the difference between dairy and plant-based milks. In fact, many converts to soy, oat and almond milks said that they chose the products specifically because of dairy allergies, lactose intolerance or lifestyle choices, such as veganism.
“Although many plant-based milk alternatives are labeled with names that bear the term ‘milk’, they do not purport to be nor are they represented as milk. The comments and information we reviewed indicate that consumers understand plant-based milk alternatives to be different products than milk,” the new draft guidance reads.
Federal regulators, however, did note that consumers may not recognize the nutritional variations between dairy milk and plant-based beverages, and the agency encouraged manufacturers to point out the differences in their labeling with voluntary reporting.
Welch and Vermont’s dairy farmers argued Friday that it wasn’t enough.
Friday’s scene
Standing in front of an array of television cameras Friday, Welch rolled out his political stance with a little help from local farmers at the Howrigan Family Farms, including co-owner Harold Howrigan.
“Everyone is busy on the farm every day, but it’s nice to stop a few minutes for an event like this,” Howrigan said.
He pointed out that competing industries have taken to the “milk” name because of the high quality work of dairy producers, and this year, he’s hoping the Senate will help them protect the milk name, especially as there are “hundreds of millions of dollars being spent trying to replicate what the cow does naturally.”
Joanna Lidback, an Agrimark farmer from Westmore, agreed.
“We dairy farmers are an independent lot and whether we have three cows, 30 cows or 3,000 cows under our management, this is the one thing that we can all agree on. Milk is milk, Lidback said. “Milk is not nut juice.”
Introduced on Feb. 28, the DAIRY PRIDE Act is also being sponsored by Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Jim Risch (R-ID) and Susan Collins (R-ME).
“Dairy is the biggest part of our agricultural economy, and it’s essential to the vitality of our state,” Welch said.
