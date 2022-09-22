ST. ALBANS — Lee Barrett hasn’t skateboarded to work yet, but he hasn’t discounted the possibility.
With his new job as program manager with St. Albans Recreation, it’d be a fitting commute to a job he seemed almost fated to fill when he first moved to St. Albans.
“Yeah, it turned out just fine. So I’m here working with this awesome crew,” he said.
As Barrett explains it, he and his wife ended up buying a house across the street from the rec department’s former spot, the Bartlow Street Community Center, after they decided to settle in Vermont back in 2016.
The two had been working in Houston, but they were looking for something a little closer to home. His wife came from Pennsylvania, and he’s originally from western Michigan, but Vermont seemed like a fitting place for the two midwesterners when compared to the hustle and bustle of big city Texas.
“It just became too big, too hot and we just needed the change,” Barrett said.
He explained his wife had attended UVM, so she had experience with Vermont. The two put the state on a short list of places they wanted to move to.
Barrett said Vermont stood out because it had a lot of the same similarities with Michigan – a small town feel, rolling hills, a colder climate – and so the two moved up north when they found jobs in the area.
For Barrett, he first ended up working with the Colchester Recreation Department and then Milton Family Community Center despite buying a house in St. Albans. Back then, he said his wife would jokingly tease him about finding a job with the City of St. Albans.
By 2020, he got one step closer by taking up the role of recreation coordinator with the Highgate recreation program. Eventually, a position with the St. Albans city department opened up this past spring, and he applied.
“It was like: ‘Why not?’ I mean, I’ve lived down the street. I live in this community and to be able to work in the same community and have an impact in that way is really cool,” Barrett said.
The importance of play
Barrett didn’t start college thinking he’d be a recreation expert, but he did want to work with kids. After explaining the sentiment to his adviser, they pushed him into the recreation program.
It turns out it was a good fit.
Barrett said he likes to introduce people to new things through recreation programming, and he especially enjoys watching kids get excited about going outside and getting out of their comfort zones.
During a recent soccer game featuring first-grade athletes, he recalled watching the crowd and the kids react to what was happening on the field. The energy and excitement was palpable.
“I mean, these kids are in first grade, and they’d score a goal and you’d think that they’re in a full size stadium,” he said.
He likes to bring the same feeling to other recreation events. While the department has largely been focused on running the Hard’Ack Pool during its first official year, Barrett said he hasn’t had a lot of time to consider what kind of programs would work well with St. Albans Recreation, but he’s weighing some possibilities.
“A lot of recreation is kind of like pasta thrown against the wall, like you throw something and it sticks and it works and people love it and they give you feedback on it. And then you keep going with it,” he said.
He’s looking at the game of cornhole as one such option. The department ordered new boards and bags, and it is introducing league nights this fall to get teams interested.
He’s also seen some success in a playgroup the rec department organized for parents and caregivers of home-schooled students, or children who need extra interaction outside of a screen. Some of the kids, he said, haven’t even played with a large group of children, thanks to two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Creating a ‘go-to’ place
Barrett is taking one step at a time as he adapts to the job. He said the St. Albans Recreation Department has a lot going for it thanks to facility expansions at the Hard’Ack Recreation Area, and the community has shown a lot of demand for new and interesting things for both adults and children.
If he can get families to see the rec department as the “go-to” place for recreation, it will go a long way to growing the department’s programs and overall offerings.
“I just want to continue to see people enjoy the amenities that this property has to offer,” Barrett said. “As long as people keep coming out and keep enjoying it, that’s all I could ask of it. “
And one of these days, he’ll make the trip down to Hard’Ack on a new skateboard while wearing a new helmet.
“I tried skateboarding when I was like 10 and I never was good at it. Never really liked it,” he said. But I was like: ‘You know what, I think I want to try skateboarding.’ Yeah, so I keep like hinting: ‘Christmas is coming, so maybe…’”
