FRANKLIN — A New Jersey man has been charged with allegedly helping Mexican nationals unlawfully cross the Canadian border.
Christoph Romero-Gil, 40, of Trenton, N.J., appeared in federal court on Tuesday, July 12, under the allegations that he attempted to bring immigrants illegally from Canada into the town of Franklin.
Border patrol agents apprehended Romero-Gil on Saturday, July 9, after motion-activated cameras caught a group of four people with backpacks walking southbound into the country.
When law enforcement responded to the surrounding area, they found Romero-Gil driving a Nissan Pathfinder with six others in the vehicle. They included two Mexican nationals without lawful status and four Guatemalans with Canadian legal status in the vehicle.
The two Mexicans were charged with misdemeanors related to unlawful entry, and the four Guatemalans were returned to Canada.
If convicted, Romero-Gil faces up to five years of imprisonment.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest credited the United States Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations for their investigation of Romero-Gil.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mathew Lasher and Zachary Stendig are prosecuting the case. Romero-Gil is represented by the Office of the federal public defender.
