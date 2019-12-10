ST. ALBANS – The Board of Directors of the Samaritan House announce a transition in leadership.
Effective immediately, Alicia Gay will be stepping down from her role as Executive Director. Ms. Gay has led the St. Albans based homeless shelter for the past two years after taking the reins from former Executive Director Joe LeClair.
“We thank Alicia for her hard work, dedication and commitment to the homeless in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Her compassion and support of the shelter have been a blessing to many. We appreciate her commitment to her family and respect her decision to spend more time with her grandson,” offered Board of Directors President Dave Southwick. Ms. Gay will be staying on staff at the shelter assisting with the House Staff and Case Management.
“We are fortunate to be able to retain the experience that Alicia represents,” added Southwick.
The Board has begun the search for an Executive Director to guide the shelter. Inquiries should be directed to jobs@samaritan-house.com.
The Samaritan House, located at 24 Kingman Street, St. Albans, VT, is a not for profit homeless shelter serving Franklin and Grand Isle counties.