ST. ALBANS CITY — Superintendent Bill Kimball released specific instructions on Wednesday clarifying how winter holidays should be handled in the Maple Run Unified School District.
The recommendations follow a message Kimball issued last week, which stated holiday decor and celebrations inside the district buildings would not support equity and inclusion in the district.
While community holidays could be taught about, the celebration of any one religion over another was inappropriate, Kimball stated on Dec. 2. For example, the traditions of Hanukkah and Kwanzaa can be taught about as a cultural lesson, but practicing the religion itself and the holiday traditions affiliated with it would not be allowed.
Kimball told the Messenger his main goal was to remain inclusive of those who do not gather or celebrate for one reason or another.
His new instructions issued Wednesday are a response to the ire and confusion his original message drew from parents and community members on social media, and include more specific guidance for learning activities, decorating, celebrations and traditions.
“These activities incorporate elements of trauma-informed instruction and connect to all members’ diverse heritage and community traditions,” Kimball said in his Dec. 8 release.
Learning activities
Educators are urged to “cast a wide net” in terms of teaching units on holidays and traditions so that students can learn about a full range of holidays. Educators should continue teaching about various holidays as they occur throughout the year. Examples could be teaching about Easter, Passover and Ramadan, all of which occur in the spring.
Decorating
All decorations must be displayed in a culturally equitable manner, and all decorations must be connected to a unit of study.
Celebrations and traditions
Instead of a traditional exchange of gifts, as is customary for many religious and cultural celebrations, educators are encouraged to instead celebrate community without money involved in order to support wealth equity. Suggestions from Kimball include the exchange of gratitude cards, compliment notes and making crafts for fellow classmates instead of having to purchase a gift.
Festival-type seasonal traditions, such as sledding and drinking hot cocoa, are appropriate to celebrate, as are end-of-year events. Time can be blocked out to create a structured event where students can socialize and enjoy refreshments to honor the holiday.
Educators were also encouraged to ask their students what they wanted to do and how they think the holiday season can be made more equitable.
Mission: protecting students
Kimball told the Messenger on Monday that his intention in issuing the guidance to staff was to protect students. Holidays can be traumatic for many students and their families, Kimball said, and his hope was to keep holiday celebrations and preparations out of the classroom in order to lower stress for students and be inclusive to all families.
Kimball cited data from the National Survey of Children’s Health as a reason for this action: 46% of children in the U.S. have experienced trauma, and 22% of children have experienced multiple traumas.
While the holidays are for many a time of gathering and celebration, Kimball said, for others it can pose financial and emotional challenges.
“[Some] students will have increased anxiety, not only due to their prior experience of not getting gifts, but the unpredictability of the holiday and how it affects family dynamics, housing, food, etc.” he stated in the Dec. 8 memo.
Kimball hopes the more specific guidance on learning activities, decorating and traditions will help MRUSD educators teach students about different cultures while celebrating the joy of the season.
