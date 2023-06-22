ST. ALBANS TOWN – The Town of St. Albans Selectboard approved the order for a new pumper truck Wednesday night as part of the town’s ongoing fire truck replacement schedule.
To be purchased at the cost of $907,000, the new fire apparatus is expected to be delivered three years after the order is placed, at which time the town would need to pay for the truck.
“It’s an all-wheel-drive rescue pumper,” Fire Chief Bob Cross said. “So it’s a multi-use vehicle. So it’s going to take and cover the hill section of the town in the wintertime, and in summertime, probably some of our camp roads that we have done on the lake shore.”
The truck would replace a 2010 International 4400 rescue truck currently in operation. Once the new vehicle is delivered, Cross estimated the town could sell the rescue vehicle for roughly $100,000 to $150,000.
To pay for the new vehicle, the town has already set aside the dollars as part of its fire truck fund. The voter-approved account currently holds roughly $800,000, and the town adds $175,000 each year to plan ahead for future truck replacements.
As for its benefits, the 15.5-foot truck should be able to maneuver in tight spaces compared to its other two pumpers, thanks in part to its better turn radius.
It will also add another pumper to the overall fleet, negating the need to add a pump to one of the department’s water haulers, Cross said.
The town agreed to buy the new truck from E-ONE, represented locally by Desorcie Emergency Products. Cross said they bid for the trucks in the past, but the price and service from E-ONE sets them above their competitors.
Cross recalled a time when the foam unit on one of their engines broke down this past year, and E-ONE was able to diagnose the problem and get it back in order within a two weeks time.
“They take care of any issues with our vehicles regardless of age. Even if we would have gotten more bids, even if $5,000 cheaper, we would recommend going to E-ONE for that reason,” Cross said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.