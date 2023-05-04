ST. ALBANS — Adirondack chairs, solar eclipses and jazz fests – a few new events could be coming down the line for St. Albans.
During this month’s meeting of St. Albans for the Future, city planning assistant Arleigh Young laid out some proposed events that the group – working in conjunction with St. Albans City – is looking into potentially bringing downtown.
Here’s a rundown.
Jazz Up Taylor Park
The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is making a few changes this year, which has prompted city event organizers to see if St. Albans can roll out its own version of the festival – just on a much smaller scale.
Young said the idea was brought forward after Burlington’s organizers opted to change its lineup of school bands hosted at the fair, thereby pushing out some of Franklin County’s local elementary and middle school bands.
To give those bands a stage, Young said St. Albans could do its own version of the jazz festival at Taylor Park. Plans are still in their early stages, but Young said the city has reached out to local schools to gauge their interest.
Depending on their answer, the new event would be scheduled on the same Saturday as the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, which runs from June 7 to June 11.
The local bands who played last year include Maple Run Jazz (SATEC, BFA), the Georgia Elementary/Middle School Jazz Band and MVU Jazz Band (Missisquoi Valley Union High School).
If it’s successful, Young said the event could lead to a larger music festival in subsequent years.
Chair Fair
While the St. Albans chair has yet to be rolled out for the season in Taylor Park, the popularity of the oversized colorful Adirondack chair has the city looking to make it a larger part of downtown life with a proposed chair fair.
After visiting downtown businesses with the idea, Young said the city has heard back from 18 businesses interested in taking part in the event. Like the other events listed here, plans are still early, but the general idea is that businesses would purchase the chairs, paint them and display them in front of their businesses for a summer event down the line.
If chairs are ordered now, they’d be ready for delivery by June, Young said, but the city is waiting until May 1 as a deadline for interested businesses to let the city know if they’d like to take part.
Totality in Taylor Park
The next major solar phenomenon is coming to St. Albans.
On April 8, 2024, the path of totality for the nation’s next solar eclipse lies right on St. Albans, essentially opening up huge opportunities to bring crowds into St. Albans.
Young said city staff met with the VT Downtown Network to discuss the upcoming eclipse, and they learned that solar eclipses often draw tens of thousands to the place where people can witness a full totality, or covering of the sun by the moon.
To prepare, she recommended that St. Albans for the Future purchase eclipse glasses that allow you to witness the phenomenon without suffering eye damage. The group then plans to sell the glasses at local downtown businesses as a fundraiser.
Details for any events organized around the eclipse are still hazy, but Young stressed how popular such events can be, with people renting out their homes, or charging for parking spaces as huge crowds are expected to descend upon the city.
Board chair Maureen Brown, who also manages the Hampton Inn, said she’s already seen 12 reservations for April 8 at the default price of $1,000 per night.
If St. Albans follows the same trend as other towns that witness full eclipses, it’s expected the hotel will be sold out months in advance.
St. Albans Tattoo Festival
The state of Vermont might not allow a tattoo festival/convention, but event organizers are exploring their options to see if St. Albans could host the state’s first.
Young said the idea for a tattoo festival/convention was initially pitched by tattoo artist Jhon Rodriguez, who pointed out that there’s no such event for Vermont’s many tattoo shop owners.
If St. Albans took the first step, it could bring in a wave of new interest from outside groups, she said.
Before that happens, however, the city still needs to check in with the state of Vermont to see if the event would align with state regulations that ensure the correct licensure would allow tattoo artists to work outside of their studios.
At a normal convention, Young said there are often live demonstrations, as well as people selling art, tattoo supplies and other industry related items, but such demonstrations might not be covered by current state law.
If any plans end up coming together, Young said the first event is probably more than a year out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.