WILLISTON — New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) is now accepting nursing scholarship applications for 2022. Three scholarships of $3,000 each are awarded each year to applicants who qualify.
Applications can be obtained online at nefcu.com, at any branch, or by calling 802-879-8790. Applicants must be members of NEFCU who are applying to or are enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate nursing program. Requirements include:
· Submission of the application form
· High school transcript, college transcript, or General Education Degree
· Description of related work experience
Applicants must also submit an original 250-word essay describing how they will use their degree to contribute to their community.
Applications can be dropped off at any branch, emailed to ricker@nefcu.com, or mailed to New England Federal Credit Union, Attn: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 527, Williston, VT 05495.Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 28. Scholarship winners will be notified by April 22.
