ST. ALBANS — The Saint Albans Museum received a $625 donation from the New England Federal Credit Union Friday morning to help fund the museum’s “Lake Lessons.”
Museum trustee Barb Duval said the museum plans to use the funds to expand the educational program, which teaches STEM-based lessons about Lake Champlain and highlights the lake’s cultural heritage.
Saint Albans Museum and Friends of Northern Lake Champlain partnered to create the educational workshop.
Designed for third and fourth grades, the program is currently available to students at St. Albans Town Educational Center, St. Albans City School and Georgia Elementary & Middle School.
